It started as a normal prenatal appointment. I woke up feeling good. I expected a quick appointment before heading out to a full day. However, my plans quickly disappeared as my doctor took my blood pressure, and then took it again, and again. It was scary high. Before I knew it I was on my way to Rochester with severe preclampsia. Twelve hours after my first blood pressure reading of the day I was having an emergency C-Section, and welcoming our baby boy into the world. He was born at 26 weeks and 4 days old, weighing 1.76 lbs.
How quickly life and priorities can change!
For the last 32 days (36 when this gets published) I have spent every day in the Neonatal ICU at St. Mary’s Hospital. Everyday I walk into our little boy’s room, look into his isolette, and hold my breath hoping for positive progress. For a little guy who weighs slightly more than a pineapple goals seem simple, yet they are profoundly important — Grow. Breathe. Poop.
On my favorite days they place his tiny body directly on my chest in what is called Kangaroo Care (Skin-to-skin). I am pretty sure this is one of the most holy things I have ever experienced in my life. As the two of us sit there together I am blessed with the opportunity to feel every breath he takes. Now this may not seem like a big deal, but for a micro premie with very immature and sick lungs this is monumental. In fact, he can’t breathe by himself. According to his gestational age he shouldn’t be breathing yet. He should be swimming in my belly taking gulps of amniotic fluid. Instead, however, he has been thrust into this world outside of my belly where he must gulp in air on his own to survive.
For the first 3.5 weeks of his life he was on a ventilator which would breathe for him.You can’t imagine how small his breathing tube was, or how impossibly difficult it must be to intubate someone so tiny. Now he is on a BiPap machine, and will continue to be dependent on a machine to breathe for a while. During our skin-to-skin time I can’t help but watch these machines, and count each of his breaths. My heart stops when I see the machine drop in numbers. It is not uncommon for him to stop breathing, or “ride the vent” (let the machine do all the work). When this happens the nurses give him a couple of seconds to breathe before giving him a boost. One day I watched as they hit the code button twice and then scrambled as a team to help him. No parent should have to see this.
The gift of breath has never meant so much to me. I don’t ever want to take for granted the ease in which I breathe, and I pray that my little one will someday get to a place in his growth and health where he will breathe with ease — where his needs for ventilators, and breath support are a memory.
My baby boy has been born into a rather precarious time in history. We are surrounded by a virus that is capable of literally taking someone’s breath away. This virus has put the entire world into an unprecedented situation in which the best way to love and care for one another is to practice physical distancing. It goes against our communal instinct, and yet it is necessary. We can literally help people to breathe by staying away from one another.
Dear friends, there is a real possibility that this virus is not going to go away quickly. We may have to keep physically distant from each other for longer than we want to, but I implore you to take this seriously. This is a matter of life or death.
Every breath is a gift from God. Please take your breaths at home, so that others may have a chance to breathe in the future.