Its August and everyone’s minds are in back to school mode, but don’t forget, River Springs Water Park is open until Sunday, Aug. 18 and we’ve got plenty of deals! River Springs features a Lazy River, Climbing Wall, Body Slide, Tube Slide, Zero Depth Pool Area, Activity Pool, Lily Pad Walk and a large concessions area with various snacks, beverages and food items to choose from. We are located at 3065 St. Paul Road on the north side of Owatonna, just off of 26th Street. You can find out more information by checking out the Parks and Recreation website at ci.owatonna.mn.us/parkrecreation, becoming a Fan of the River Springs Water Park Facebook, page or by calling us at 507-774-7370. We look forward to spending the summer with you!
River Springs Hours and Rates
Open Swim hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday June 1 to Aug. 12 and noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday Aug. 13-19. Closing times may vary beginning Aug. 14.
Admission rates are $7 for guests 48 inches or taller or $5 for guests under 48 inches June 1 through Aug. 11. A twilight rate is $4.50 per guest from 5 p.m. to closing. Admission from Aug. 12-18 is $4.50 for per guest. Children under age two are free with a paid adult.
River Springs Water Park – Specials and Events
Every weekday, Monday through Thursday, a daily special is offered. Here’s what you have to look forward to each week:
• Monday: Grandparents Day. Grandparents get into River Springs for free with a paid grandchild at normal facility rates (one grandparent per grandchild).
• Tuesday: Twilight Day. Admission into River Springs is the Twilight Rate all day.
• Wednesday: Family Night. From 5 p.m. until close, families get into River Springs for $4.50 per individual or $13.50 per family of up to 6 people ($2.25 charge for each addition person over the 6 people)
• Thursday: Community Day. Check the River Springs website for more information on how you can help out the community and receive a discount every Thursday.
• Friday: Check out our Facebook page for a special each Friday.
Every Sunday a different Special or Event is scheduled to take place at River Springs. Here’s what is in store for August:
• Aug. 4: All day cost is $4.50 per person or $21 per family up to 6 people, each additional family member is $3.50.
• Aug. 11: Pre-Steele County Free Fair Special -$3.50 admission all day!
• Aug. 18: Super Splash Special — Customer Appreciation Special –$2.50 admission for everyone all day!
Visit the Parks and Recreation website (ci.owatonna.mn.us/parksrecreation) for the complete list of Events and activities taking place at River Springs this summer.
Lake Kohlmier
If you haven’t made it out to Lake Kohlmier yet to rent a kayak, paddle board, or canoe, don’t worry, there is still time! Water not really your thing? We’ve also got some really awesome on land items to rent from a tandem bike to electric assist trikes.
Rental and concessions hours are 1-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from June 6-Sept. 2. All equipment can be rented for $5 per hour.
Punch Cards
10 punch cards are available for $40 ($4 per punch) and 20 Punch cards are available for $70 ($3.50 per punch).