A drive-thru flu shot clinic will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19 at the Steele County Public Works building from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
This clinic is open to anyone 6 months and older. Everyone must remain in their vehicle at all times and social distancing and face coverings are required. Short sleeves are also necessary for vaccine administration.
Plans accepted include Medicare, South County Health Alliance, Medical Assistance, Humana, BCBS, Ucare, Health Partners, Medica, Unicare or cash or check. Vaccines available for uninsured. A fillable flu form can be found online at www.co.steele.mn.us/divisions/community_services/public_health/immunization_clinics.php