The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Owatonna will be hosting a virtual Taste of Steele County event this year. This event will give participants the opportunity to win a gift card from one of the vendors who have helped host the Taste of Steele County in previous years. Vendors are: Costas', El Tequila, Fareway Foods, Mizuki Fusion, Nick's Pizza, Old Town Bagels and Cafe, Owatonna Eagels Club, Owatonna Elks Club, Sparetime Entertainment, Steve's Meat Market and Torey's Restaurant and Bar.
Tickets to the virtual event are $10 each and each ticket will be entered into drawings for $25 vendor gift cards. Tickets will be available from AAUW Owatonna members or by request at aauwowatonna@gmail.com. The drawings will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17 via Zoom.
Proceeds for the Taste of Steele County help fund AAUW educational scholarships for women and girls.