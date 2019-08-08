OWATONNA — Little Theatre of Owatonna (LTO) has announced auditions for its season opening production of “Native Gardens.”
The auditions will take place from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25 and Monday, Aug. 26 at LTO, 560 Dunnell Drive in the West Hills Complex in Owatonna.
Gardens and cultures clash, turning friendly neighbors into feuding enemies in this hilarious comedy of good intentions and bad manners. Pablo, a high-powered lawyer, and doctoral candidate Tania, his very pregnant wife, are realizing the American dream when they purchase a house next door to community stalwarts Virginia and Frank. But a disagreement over a long-standing fence line soon spirals into an all-out war of taste, class, privilege, and entitlement. The hilarious results guarantee no one comes out smelling like a rose.
The cast is comprised of 2 couples one in their 20- 40s and one in their 50-70s, with 2-4 extras to play silent roles. Actors of all races and ethnicities are encouraged to audition.
Audition packets will be available at the Owatonna Public Library, and online at http://littletheatreofowatonna.org/upcoming-auditions/.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on October 18, 19, 25, and 26 with matinee performances at 2 p.m. on Oct. 20 and 27.
‘Native Gardens’ is by Karen Zacarias. The Director is Linda Karnauskas and the Technical Director is Brenda Hager. It is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company.