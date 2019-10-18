Koda Living Community presented four achievement awards at the annual BHS Conference in Duluth

OWATONNA — Koda Living Community of Owatonna was presented four achievement awards at the Annual BHS Fall Leadership Conference in Duluth, Minnesota. The Koda staff was recognized for the Safety Performance Achievement award given to the BHS facility for achieving the largest reduction in the DART rate. The Dart rate is an OSHA calculation that determines how safe your business has been in a calendar year in reference to particular types of workers’ compensation injuries. Koda also received the Gold Award for Excellence in Census Management. Koda was recognized by the Benedictine Health System for achieving 97 percent or higher of total occupancy for the 2018-2019 fiscal year. Koda Living Community also received the Benedictine Internal Community Focus Spirit Award for their New Start Associate Health and Wellness Program.
Koda Culinary Director Michelle Selbrade also received the Sister Claudia Riehl Living Legacy Award for distinguished Leadership. Michelle was one of 30 honorees who were selected for this honor because they each embody the spirit of Sister Claudia Riehl who exemplified the BHS Core Values and was an inspiration to all.