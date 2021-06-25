The Steele County Free Fair is just around the corner, set for Aug. 17-22. The fair board is excited to bring back all the rides everyone enjoys, plus that good old tasty fair food.
The fair board is also bringing several new entertainers to the fair along with some of the old favorites.
New to the fair this year is Jurassic Kingdom. Jurassic Kingdom brings life size dinosaurs that the audience can touch and interact with throughout the show.
The Steele County American Dairy Association and the Southwest Dairy Farmers brings the Mobile Dairy Classroom. The Mobile Dairy Classroom features a 32-foot classroom featuring a fully operational milking parlor and includes a live cow, milking equipment and highly trained instructor for the presentation.
Returning this year is the ever popular All Star Stunt Dogs.