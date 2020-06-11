Thursdays Downtown is going virtual June 18 in response to COVID-19.
“The atmosphere of an in-person Thursdays Downtown is something that can’t be replicated through a virtual event. That occupies a special place in people’s memories, and we want to preserve the integrity of the event,” said Monika Kopet, Rochester Downtown Alliance director of events and strategic partnerships. “With Virtual Thursdays Downtown, we’re creating accessible options that make people feel safe no matter how they choose to participate, whether they shop our virtual market, view our online entertainment, or enjoy a ‘Thursdays’ special from a restaurant patio downtown.”
Virtual market
Search through the Virtual Thursdays Downtown marketplace for handmade arts & crafts, jewelry, and décor. With more than 90 accepted exhibitors, Virtual Thursdays Downtown is the hub to browse for one-of-a-kind finds.
Online entertainment
Tune in at 7 p.m. every Thursday for a video of Virtual Thursdays Downtown entertainment from a pop-up performance in downtown location. Below is the first three performances of Virtual Thursdays Downtown online entertainment:
June 18: Hair of the Dog
June 25: The D’Sievers
July 2: Six Mile Grove
Stay tuned to DowntownRochesterMN.com/VirtualThursdaysDowntownEntertainment as more online entertainment is released.
Food and beverage specials
Grab a bite to eat and a favorite beverage to enjoy during the online performances. Access special deals on food and beverages from our Virtual Thursdays Downtown restaurants.
Visit VirtualThursdaysDowntown.com for the virtual market, online entertainment, and food and beverage specials.