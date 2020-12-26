For the citizens of Great Britain and for people around the world who are members of the British Commonwealth, this is Boxing Day. Since the Middle Ages, Dec. 26, the day after Christmas, is a special day, and for some it is even a holiday. Back in history, it was a day when the nobles, the aristocracy or the ruling class would give their servants a Christmas box full of gifts and goodies and send them home to their families to celebrate Christmas. Since these faithful servants had been diligently preparing for Christmas and serving their masters on Christmas Day, this was their reward and a day off to be with their loved ones and friends.
Today, in Great Britain and around the world, Boxing Day has been modified into a day for rest, recovery, returning unwanted gifts and taking advantage of the after Christmas sales. The parties are over and the food is gone. The presents are opened and the wrapping paper trashed. The decorations will come down, the lights will be turned off and the trees will be put back in boxes or on the curb for special pick-up. The celebration is over and it only 365 days until Christmas next year.
The day after Christmas is more than just R and R from the season of busy. It can be the beginning of a life-changing relationship with the One for whom we celebrate Christmas. Dec. 26 is even more than just a one day event of serving those who serve. Again, it can be the beginning of ceaseless serving, helping, assisting and loving others as a commitment to the One who came to serve.
In the Bible, the Gospel of Mark makes this amazing statement in reference to Jesus whose birthday we celebrated just yesterday. “For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many” (Mark 10:45). As we know, Jesus was born in a stable and laid in a manger, an animal feeding trough, as his crib. He grew up in a poor family and even as an adult we know that “the Son of Man has no place to lay his head” (Luke 9:58). Even though He lived on this earth as God in the flesh and was lauded as the King of the Jews on that “Palm Sunday” as He entered Jerusalem, He came to serve you and me and all people. And ultimately He served us all by giving His life on the cross that all who believe in Him will be forgiven and have life eternal with Him.
Boxing Day was one day where the servants were served, but Jesus invites all of us as God’s children to serve one another all year long. He implores us to love one another, to encourage one another and to help one another. In these days of Covid 19, He would encourage us to wear a mask, stay appropriately distant and wash our hands regularly to protect one another. He would urge us to use uplifting words and not unkind ones. He would challenge us to help those in need without being hypercritical. In other words, I think Jesus wants His people to be as kind and loving to others just as the Good Samaritan was to the man beaten, bleeding and lying on the side of the road.
Boxing Day is one day perhaps to put the ornaments, the lights and the decorations of Christmas back in a box, or even to give one last box of Christmas goodies and gifts to a neighbor or friend. However, it is my prayer and the expectation of Jesus, the Christ-child, that the loving and joy-filled attitude of Christmas carry on all year long as we follow His example in serving one another.