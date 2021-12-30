This class is focused on breaking down the technological walls that today's children live behind, and is for parents and guardians raising children of all ages
This session outlines best practices and proactive measures families can take to keep children on the right path and protect their digital footprint.
Award winning trainer, TEDx Speaker and Child Cyber Crimes Expect Detective Richard Wistocki (retired) unmasks the hidden dangers children interact with everyday. He provides education as well as tools and resources to reduce cyber-bullying and social network incidents.
This event will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on January 10 at the Owatonna Middle School 6th grade addition, and is sponsored by the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity and Owatonna Public Schools.
Call 507-455-1190 for more information.