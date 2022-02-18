Mineral Springs Brewery Owatonna

Join District 1 Farm Bureau Young Farmers & Ranchers for a tour of food and agriculture businesses in Rice, Goodhue and Steele counties from 9:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5.

Learn about conservation tillage, local meat processing and local brewing at this event.

Tour stops will include:

• Environmental Tillage Systems/SoilWarrior in Faribault from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

• Lunch and Learn from noon to 1:30 p.m.

• Blondies Butcher Shop in Wanamingo from 1:45-2:15 p.m.

• Mineral Springs Brewery in Owatonna from 4-5:30 p.m.

Registration is $30, which includes bus transportation, lunch and beer tasting.

Current Farm Bureau members are encouraged to bring a non-member. 

Register by March 2 at https://forms.gle/AEcn4zntCQYE4Hev7.

Pay by PayPal, Venmo or mail a check to: Steele County Farm Bureau Attn: Mary Jo Schoenfeld 342 W Bridge St. in Owatonna.

