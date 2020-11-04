ISD 761 Roosevelt Community School is sponsoring a flu vaccination clinic on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m.-noon for residents ages 6 months and up.
Homeland Health accepts the following insurance plans: America’s PPO, HealthPartners, PreferredOne, Aetna, Medica, PrimeWest, United Health Care, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medicare, South Country Health Alliance. If you don’t have an insurance plan from one of the companies listed, vaccinations may be purchased the day of the clinic. Cost if uninsured (over 18 years): injection $35, or FluMist (if available) $40. Homeland Health is a MN Vaccines for Children Provider and will offer flu vaccine to uninsured children 6 months to 18 years of age.
Homeland Health is Medicare certified and provides vaccinations to Medicare patients. They will bill Medicare or your health plan. Your flu shot is a covered benefit by your Medi-care Part B or Advantage Health Plan. Bring your Medicare and Supplemental Insurance Card to the clinic.