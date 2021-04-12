Mohs Contracting is celebrating 15 years in business.
President Scott Mohs started Mohs Construction in Owatonna. It later became Mohs Contracting, a full-service general contracting group supported by a highly experienced team who puts their expertise and skills to work, completing projects across the region and beyond.
“We are so proud to serve not only the Owatonna community but communities in this region and beyond with quality construction,” said Mohs. “I am proud of our entire team and the growth we have experienced in our company over these last 15 years.”
In 2006, Scott Mohs started Mohs Construction Co., specializing in roofing and siding. As the company grew into wood-framing commercial construction, Mohs built a reputation for well-managed projects and high-quality construction. True to his entrepreneurial traits, Mohs wanted to do more with his experience and saw an opportunity to expand into general contracting and construction management.
In 2013, he created Mohs Contracting, which has grown into a full-service general contracting group.
In addition, Mohs started Mohs Homes for the residential market with services including quality new construction, renovations and additions.