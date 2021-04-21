Minnesota 4-H has named the Minnesota Corn Growers Association as its 2021 Friend of 4-H. This award recognizes an individual or organization that has significantly contributed to the effectiveness of 4-H Youth Development in reaching Minnesota young people.
The Minnesota Corn Growers Association has been a critical partner in the development and expansion of 4-H Agronomy and Horticulture. Over the past four years, they provided funding and encouragement to grow a small collection of ideas into a multifaceted statewide program that reaches hundreds of youth annually. Last year, the 4-H Ag and Hort team reached nearly 1,500 youth in a 17-week virtual learning summer series. They also offered an eight-month afternoon adventure series that reached 400 young people and a special four-month ag exploration learning community for high school youth.
“Support from the Minnesota Corn Growers Association was essential for our success,” said Brian McNeill, Extension educator and 4-H Ag and Hort program lead. “Their investments jump-started our work and helped us see the wide range of ways we could connect more youth with hands-on ag learning opportunities.”