Registration for kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year is now open. All registrations to Owatonna Public Schools, including kindergarten registration, are completed online and are available in English, Spanish and Somali. The student's birth certificate, immunization record, and an early childhood screening are required. The deadline for kindergarten registration is Feb. 5.

For more information and to register a child, visit the school district website at www.isd761.org. Using a cell phone to complete the online registration form is not recommended. Those who do not have internet or a computer may schedule an appointment at Roosevelt Community School (122 East McKinley Street) to complete the online application there. Call 507-444-7900 to schedule an appointment. 

