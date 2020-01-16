RIVER FALLS — The following local students have been named to the University of Wisconsin, River Falls dean's list for the fall 2019 semester:
Rachel Kubicek of Blooming Prairie.
Megan Ritter of Claremont.
Kaitlyn Forthun of Dodge Center.
Lacey Nelson of Ellendale.
Hannah Robb and Marisa Wagaman of Medford.
Emma Carroll, Hannah Munch, Erin Murry, Alexa Sommers, and Jenna Zeman of Owatonna.
To be named to the dean's list, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an "A" and "B" average.