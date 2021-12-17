The Steele County Historical Society will be hosting its “Cabin Fever Reliever” Big Band Dance on January 7 at the History Center. The exhibit hall will be transformed into a dance hall for the evening, welcoming guests to put on their dancing shoes and have a good time. Entertainment will be provided by the Austin Big Band, a 15-person band based out of Austin, MN. They will be playing classic mid-century songs that are perfect for dancing. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
This event will be kicking off a year of musical performances at the History Center, aligning with the Steele County Makes Music exhibit that will open in late January. The evening will see the History Center filled with music from the past that is made for dancing. Drinks and light snacks will be available for purchase throughout the evening. Tickets are available at the History Center or online and are $20 for the general public and $15 for SCHS members.
Special thanks to the event sponsors: Remax Venture, Tone Music, and Owatonna Shoe.
Contact the Steele County Historical Society at 507-451-1420 with any questions.