The Minnesota Department of Health is partnering with local public health officials to give people a chance to get a COVID-19 test if they would like to get tested. Over the next several weeks there will be testing opportunities in multiple communities around the state, including at the Waseca County fairgrounds from noon-6 p.m. on Sept. 23-24. Testing is free, available to anyone who feels they need to be tested whether they have symptoms or not, and will not require insurance. The drive-through testing site will be set up at the Waseca County Fairgrounds. Those who arrive in their vehicles will not need to leave their vehicles at any time.
While many people who contract COVID have mild or even no symptoms, some face life-threatening complications. All who contract it are contagious. Testing helps people know they if they have contracted COVID-19 so they are informed and can protect those they are close to who might be most vulnerable to serious complications. The test results also gives local officials important data about the degree of spread in the area and help to guide efforts to combat COVID-19.
people arriving for testing should enter through the east gate of the fairgrounds at 7th Street NE and 9th Avenue NE. To avoid long lines, those who wish to get tested are encouraged to pre-register for a time slot. Visit https://www.primarybio.com/r/waseca for more information and to sign up for an appointment.
Those who are unable to sign up online or need interpretation can call 1-855-612-0677 for assistance.
More information about the community testing opportunities can be seen at https://www.health.state.mn.us/news/pressrel/2020/covid091720.html.