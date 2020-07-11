We’re redefining the field of parks and recreation as an essential, vital necessity
Since 1985, America has celebrated July as the nation’s official Park and Recreation Month. Created by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), Park and Recreation Month specifically highlights the vital and powerful role local park and recreation professionals, such as our staff at Owatonna Parks and Recreation, play in conservation, health and well-being, and social equity efforts in communities all across the country.
The services that park and recreation professionals provide are vital for our communities — from protecting open space and natural resources, to providing fitness programs, and, recently, providing essential services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic — Park and Recreation Month encourages everyone to reflect on the exponential value park and recreation professionals bring to communities.
Your Owatonna Parks and Recreation is leading initiatives and providing opportunities for people of all ages to achieve healthier lifestyles, promote and understand nature and conservation as well as bringing the community closer through a variety of programs and services.
You can celebrate Park and Recreation Month with us by participating in a variety of activities, events and challenges. Participate in a challenge or activity and you’ll be entered into a drawing for one of two $100 in Chamber Dollars!
• Adventure Race (July 13-31) — Teams consisting of a group of people ranging from 1 person to 5 people complete challenges and earn points. The five challenges include: play a 9-hole round of golf at Brooktree Golf Course, catch a fish at Lake Kohlmier or Chase Lake, rent equipment at Lake Kohlmier, order food from the Broken Tee at Brooktree Golf Course, and walk/bike/run the trails in Owatonna. There are also bonus points which can be earned by finishing quickly and posting pictures on social media. Visit the Park and Rec website’s special event page for scoring and additional details.
• Virtual Escape Room (July 13-31) — Escape Kaplan’s Woods before Mosquito Hour! It’s summer in Minnesota and you know what that means...it’s time to get outside! Minnesotans love outdoor recreation more than any other state. There is no better place to enjoy the great outdoors and all of nature’s beauty than Owatonna’s own Kaplan’s Woods Regional Park! After a long day at Lake Kohlmier and biking the parkway, you’re finishing up with a hike in Kaplan’s Woods checking out what nature has to offer. The only problem is, you’re deep in the woods and the sun is beginning to set. That can only mean one thing, it’s almost Mosquito Hour...the time the pesky little things are the hungriest! All you want to do is get back to the car before you become a giant mosquito bite! Lucky for you, the trees at Kaplan’s Woods have some magic. You’re about to embark on a challenge with one of the woodland creatures! You must answer questions as you make your way back through the woods going from one sign to the next. Visit our website for the Virtual Escape Room link and to make your way out of Kaplan’s Woods. Just for completing the Escape Room you’ll be entered into the drawing for $100 in Chamber Dollars.
• Clue (July 13–31) – Can you solve the murder mystery? This social distancing has finally gotten to the Parks and Recreation Department staff! They are tired of all the cancellations and modifications in their fun activities. Enough is enough! We are done with the evil Dr. Covid who started this pandemic! He must be punished! Are you a good enough detective to figure out which Parks and Recreation employee finally snapped? Who did it? Where did they do it? What weapon did they use? Clues will be hidden along trails and in parks. Visit our website for more information and to submit your guess.
• Movie in the Park (Friday, July 24 at Brown Park) – Watch the Secret Life of Pets 2 under the stars. Movie will begin at sunset, approximately 8:45 p.m.
• Cardboard Boat Regatta -(Saturday, July 25, 10 a.m. at River Springs Water Park) — The Cardboard Boat Regatta challenges amateur boat builders – youth and adult – to design, build and navigate boats made entirely of corrugated cardboard. The crafty cardboard creations then sail (or sink!) in River Springs Water Park Activity Pool as they compete for a variety of trophies. Spectators have just as much fun cheering on the courageous crews and soaking up the sun. Registration is required, sign up on the Park and Rec website.
We hope to see you out this July exploring your Owatonna Parks and Trails!
Looking for ways to cool off this summer? Lake Kohlmier and River Springs Water Park both offer opportunities to get in the water and get relief from the heat. Take a swim at the beach at Lake Kohlmier (swim at your own risk) or rent equipment and get out on the lake. Rentals and concessions are available Thursday and Friday from 1-7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. Rentals are $6 per hour and rental options include: kayak, canoe, paddle board, paddle boat, hydro bike, tandem bike, electric assist trike and trail-a-bike. Lifejackets are included and required with each aquatic rental. If you have your own Coast Guard Approved Life Jacket, it is recommended that you bring your own during the 2020 season. The beach is open daily and ropes are placed to indicate swim areas. There are no lifeguards on duty — individuals will swim according to beach rules and at their own risk. Please visit the Lake Kohlmier page on our website for more information. River Springs Water Park is now open for open swim. Open swim times vary each week, and pre-registration is required. Visit our website for open swim times and to register.
