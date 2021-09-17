Profinium, Inc., is announcing the appointment of Brandon Edmundson to Profinium Inc. Board of Directors. Edmundson is a lawyer with Krahmer, Shaffer & Edmundson, Ltd. and specializes in estate planning and business and ag law. Brandon is an active member of the Fairmont community with involvement in Rotary, STRIVE Mentoring, the Fairmont Community Center Action Committee, and St. John Vianney Catholic School, just to name a few.
“Seeing Brandon’s commitment to our community and having watched him grow his successful law firm business; I am excited to bring his energy to the Profinium Board. His history and expertise with bank risk assessments will make him an excellent addition to the board.” said Fred W. Krahmer, Chairman of Profinium’s Board of Directors.
The Board of Directors of Profinium, Inc. is comprised of Fred W. Krahmer (Chairman), Fred C. Krahmer (Vice Chairman), Michelle Krahmer, Marques Doppler, Matt Ketelsen, Steve Sorensen, Chris Rotthoff, and Neil Hanson. Profinium, Inc., is a locally owned, home-grown community bank and full financial health solutions center with four locations in Southern Minnesota, including Fairmont, Truman, Owatonna, and downtown Mankato in the Profinium Place office tower. The organization has served Southern Minnesota since 1875, providing clients with services including banking, mortgage, insurance, trusts, and investment services.