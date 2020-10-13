West Hills Social Commons Reopening!
West Hills Social Commons is now open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Please remember you must pre-register for all programs, no walk-ins are allowed. To register, please call (507) 444-4280 or go online to http://ci.owatonna.mn.us/293/Online-Registration. When you arrive at West Hills Social Commons, please stop at the front desk to check in.
AARP Safe Driving Class
AARP Safe Driving Classes are cancelled through the end of 2020 please check back for 2021 dates.
Semcac Senior Dinning
Dining at West Hills Social Commons is still on hold. Patrons are more than welcome to come to Social commons to pick up their meals to go. Please call Semcac to make reservations or with questions.
Semcac is looking for volunteer drivers to help deliver Meals on Wheels during the week. Please call (507) 455-3195 for more information.
Bowling Scores
Dawnlight Senior Bowling Highlights for Sept. 28:
Fifth Frame Jackpot winner: Janice Walker
Pins Over Average:
Sharon Hassing 177 (+56); Judy Johnson 159 (+34) & 166 (+41); Reuben Ebeling 181 (+32); Mike Dettmer 211 (+27); Rod Fletcher 227 (+33); Jim Gasner 169 (+25) and 504 series (+72)
Split Conversions: Reuben Ebeling (3-10); Chuck Newgard (5-6); Rod Fletcher (4-5); Sharon Hassing (3-6-7-10); Jim Harlicker (3-6-7-8-10)
Friday, Oct. 2:
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Mike Dettmer
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Mike Dettmer 236 (+53); Reuben Ebeling 193 (+43); Judy Drevlow 189 (+30)
Games 2 & 3: Marty Speikers 206 (+29) & 202 (+25)
High Total Score: Marty Speikers 585 (+55)
Split Conversions:
Paula Burshem (2-7-8 & 4-5); Chuck Newgard (2-4-10 & 3-10); Floyd Herme (5-6); Judy Drevlow (3-10); Marty Speikers (3-10)