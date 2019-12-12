Arndt elected to 761 Foundation Board

OWATONNA – The 761 Foundation Board recently elected Lucas Arndt to serve a three-year term on its board of directors.
The Foundation is a 501© (3) tax-exempt organization that administers scholarships and funds educational opportunities and programs in Steele County not usually supported by tax dollars.
A 2016 graduate of Owatonna High School (OHS), Arndt recently graduated from Minnesota State University, Mankato with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management. He returned to Owatonna to work for the Farm Service Agency, with a future goal of taking over the family farm.
While at OHS, Arndt was on the student council, an offensive lineman for the Huskies’ football team, a choir member and a theater student. In college, he had a part time job on campus, sang in the Minnesota State University Chorale, served as CEO of Q2O company in the Integrated Business Experience Program, and was the vice president and chair of the Student Events Team where he helped plan more than 85 events each year
Other 761 Foundation Board members include: Bruce Paulson, Jan Mittelstadt Tippett, Mary Larson, Greg Stroik, Mark Dietz, Samona Grubish, Paul Knutson, Mark Sebring, George Dow, Charlie Herrmann, Barbara Judd and Sara McKay.
The Independent School District 761 Foundation has awarded nearly $3.5 million for programs and scholarships since its inception. Its goal has been, and still is, to provide resources for programs not funded by tax dollars and to provide for post-secondary scholarships.
More information about the Foundation and its grants and programs may be found at 761foundation.com or by calling 444-8610.