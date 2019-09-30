OWATONNA — It is not too early to start thinking about the holiday season and those in need in our County. The 2019 Steele County Toys for Tots applications are available at various Steele County locations starting Oct. 1.
Applications for the Steele County Toys for Tots Program are available at the following locations:
• Blooming Prairie Public Library
• Ellendale: Lerberg's Foods and Ellendale Food Shelf
• First National Bank of Hope
• 1st State Bank of Red Wing – Medford Location
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern MN
• Churches in Steele County
• Minnesota Prairie Alliance
• Owatonna Public Library
• Salvation Army
• Steele County Food Shelf & Clothesline
• Steele County Public Health
• Steele County Employment Services
The 2019 Toys for Tots Application is also available for download online on the Steele County Toys for Tots website at https://owatonna-mn.toysfortots.org/ however, applications must be printed, filled out and mailed to Steele County Toys for Tots P.O. Box 199, Owatonna, MN 55060 or dropped off at the Steele County Food Shelf & Clothesline or placed in the drop box at Minnesota Prairie County Alliance. Emailed applications will not be accepted.
The application deadline to qualify for a Family to Family food card and toys is Nov. 13. Applications received after Nov. 13 will only qualify for toys. Parents/Guardians will select toys for children ages 0-15 on Dec. 16-18, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church of Owatonna.
Toys for Tots of Steele County has been in existence for 37 years. It operates within the national U.S. Marine Corp Reserve Toys for Tots program, which began in 1947. Its objective is to collect and distribute NEW and UNWRAPPED toys to Steele County needy children at Christmas. Cash and gift cards received are used to purchase toys as per directives from our national organization.
For more information about Steele County Toys for Tots visit their website http://owatonna-mn.toysfortots.org or go to the Steele County Toys for Tots Facebook page for updates.