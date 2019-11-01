Let’s take a quick quiz to see how you view old age. Just answer TRUE of FALSE to these questions:
1. Metabolism slows down after 40.
2. Muscles inevitable fade away with each passing decade.
3. At some point joints are destined to fail.
4. Everyone gets cancer/diabetes/ heart disease/ high blood pressure at some point eventually.
Conventional wisdom tells us that these questions are all inevitable with the passage of time. But in the last few years science has discovered that these things are not eventually guaranteed; the right answer to each question is: FALSE.
1. With no exercise our metabolism will slow considerably by age 40 but studies show that people who exercise 3 x a week can avoid this and can have the same metabolism as someone almost 40 years younger.
2. Researches have found that with exercise athletes can retain the same levels of lean muscle mass from their 40s into their 80s and in fact can even gain more lean muscle tissue than younger athletes.
3. Joints don’t fail from age, but they can fail from mismanagement; learning to protect joints from intense impact, paying attention to our range of motion and learn ways to keep joints and muscles flexible they can last your life through.
4. A study in the New England Journal of Medicine estimated that 82% of heart disease and heart attacks in woman can be attributed to lifestyle factors such as smoking, not exercising, being overweight, or eating a high glycemic index diet.
Esmonde- White, Miranda. (2014). Aging Backwards. New York. Harper Collins.
There is no age that is “too old” to start exercising. One of the best places to start is with strength training. It is one of the best ways to “wake up” lazy muscles, build lifesaving lean muscle mass and see tangible results. Simply start with a variety of weights that are inexpensive and easy to pick up at a store like Walmart. Start with a set you think you can do; for example, start with 3#, 5#, 7# and later 10#.
Start with your lightest weights and with a printout of basic strength training moves. You can determine what weight is best for you to start out with one question: Does this weight feel Light, Moderate or Heavy to me? On a scale of 1-10 with 1 being super light and 10 being super heavy; If the weight feels moderate to heavy or a (5-6/10) to you then it is estimated to be 50% of your 1 Rep Max weight. Simply doing 12-15 reps will tire you out enough to see strengthening benefits and should illicit fatigue.
You want to get tired at the end of the Reps in order to “stress” your body in a good way and to encourage your body to make changes from the inside to keep up the new demands you are placing on it. We here at In Touch Physical Therapy would also be happy to put together a basic and effective strength training regimen for you: to increase strength, stop muscle loss and improve strength, flexibility and mobility.
Contact In Touch Physical Therapy at 507-451-7888 today and schedule an appointment, we are here to help you!