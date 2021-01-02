This is the way with Pete’s Can Opener Cuisine — let someone else do all the hard work. This is a do-it-yourself listing of one of my most popular and regularly served dishes, pizza.
To start, you need a crust. Try a prepared crust or a flour tortilla and a jar of prepared pizza sauce. Then get some pre-shredded cheeses; mild cheddar, jack or mozzarella, along with a bit of grated Parmesan cheese and some Italian seasoning.
Next, decide on the toppings. Here is where your imagination and culinary courage come in to play. The usual pepperoni, sausage, etc. is all well and good, but we all need something different once in awhile. Consider these toppings: canned tuna, broccoli florets, sliced spam, shredded spinach, eggs, blue cheese, smoked salmon, imitation crab, or canned corn and roasted red pepper. However, the toppings shouldn’t overwhelm the sauce and cheese base.
To make the pizzas, take the crust, cover with sauce, lightly add the cheese, add the toppings, then the mozzarella and a sprinkle of seasoning and Parmesan cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 30-40 minutes.
Pizzas can be served hot or at room temperature, though cold is also eatable. These pizzas reheat well.
The list of toppings is nearly endless: chicken, turkey, anchovies, sausage and olives. You can go as far as your imagination will lead you. Let me know if you find something really great. How much toppings you use will be up to you. Stack it up and enjoy some quick and easy dishes for lunch or supper. For dessert, I like to make a “dessert pizza.” In the future, I will offer a couple of delicious dessert pizza recipes.
I prepare more than one pizza at a time and use a paper plate that fits the tortilla with a narrow edge as the base to hold for refrigerating or freezing.