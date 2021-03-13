TODD HALE: Owatonna merchant takes issue with streetscape on-street parking plan

There is one North Cedar long-time business owner who is taking issue with the streetscape plan of including parallel parking on both sides of the first three blocks of Cedar Avenue. The concerns were expressed in an e-mail to me from Jerry Besser, owner of Tone Music downtown. He gave me permission to share his letter with you. “I am excited about the development of the streetscape plan overall. However, I have a real issue with the streetscape. The collateral effect of having parallel parking on both sides of the street is a huge loss of customer convenient parking. We will lose 30 convenient customer parking spaces on the three blocks of North Cedar.
“I have been conducting a survey, with customers, for three weeks. The question asked is, ‘Do you prefer parallel parking or diagonal parking’? The current tally is 86% diagonal and 14% parallel. I don’t see current businesses doing anything different with a wider sidewalk than they are doing now. Of the 50-plus business fronts, only about 10% of the businesses are using the sidewalk. That is for the six months that weather permits. However, we lose the 30 spaces for the full year. There are a few more parking issues.”
Besser sent me an update after a recent meeting which included the city and the Cedar Avenue Business Group. He reported, “The reason for widening the sidewalks is to allow for planters, benches and trees. These planters provide a mild inconvenience for sidewalk maintenance such as snow removal and sweeping up leaves from trees. The planters are to be city maintained. Will that fit into the city budget for the decades to come? Yes, there are 2,000 parking spaces in the three-block downtown area. Many are not convenient for customers to get to the store of their destination. The design will be a challenge for those businesses without access to a rear entrance parking lot. I welcome further discussion.”
Pat Buretta puts the cap on long nursing career
Congratulations to Owatonna’s Pat Buretta on her retirement after a long nursing career. During her career, Pat worked at hospitals in Northfield and Owatonna and also worked 20 years at the Owatonna Clinic. The last 10 years she worked at the Allina Hospice House in Owatonna, five and a half of those as manager. Although retired from daily duties, Pat plans to make herself available for casual work at Hospice House.
More scholarships
The Owatonna Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW-Owatonna) is offering three camp scholarships of up to $350 to provide an enrichment experience for girls in the areas of science or math. Applicants must be residents of the Owatonna school district and currently in grades six through eight. A scholarship recipient and her parents may choose from a number of pre-approved residential or day camps that provide enrichment experiences in a variety of math and science areas. Choice of program is not limited to pre-approved camps, but any program must be approved by AAUW in Owatonna. This scholarship program was developed in response to research that found girls’ math confidence and achievement drops in the middle school years. It is the hope of AAUW Owatonna that girls can be encouraged in these areas by providing them fun and interactive ways to explore science and math with their peers. Deadline for applications is April 23 and they are available from Melynda Schultz at 451-3281, from area schools serving the appropriate grade levels or online at Http://owatonna.mn.aauw.net under the scholarship tab.
The Kiwanis Club of Owatonna offers a one-time $300 scholarship for an individual in a nursing career to use for continuing education. The award is given in the name of Maureen Laird, a pediatric nurse, formerly a Kiwanis Club member. An application letter should be submitted to the Kiwanis Club of Owatonna, Box 153, stating the applicant’s name, place or places of employment, coursework desired, school or university enrollment, dates and location. Upon determining recipient, the scholarship funds will be directed to the school’s registrar. Deadline to apply is April 15.
Little Theatre of Owatonna is proud to announce it is seeking eligible candidates for its 15th Sarah Foreman Memorial Post-Secondary Scholarship. The scholarship recognizes and supports the post-secondary education of a current Steele County resident or a previous (prior to 2021) graduate of a Steele County high school whose career plans, studies and/or participation in theatre distinguish him/her and support further theatre involvement. The recipients will be chosen based on a personal essay, theatre involvement, two letters of recommendation, academic achievements and educational goals, and other college and/or community involvement.
Details and forms for the application can be found on the LTO website, https://littletheatreofowatonna.org/sarah-foreman-scholarship/ or from high school counselors and career centers. Application deadline is June 4. Previous applicants who qualify and did not receive the scholarship are encouraged to re-apply
OHS in-person learning coming
At a recent noon Rotary Club meeting, Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad said it was his hope that secondary students at Owatonna High School will soon return to in-person learning in the classrooms at Owatonna High School. That is going to happen beginning March 30 after the spring break. The Owatonna School Board approved the plan with the conditions that all students wear masks in all buildings, maintain three-foot distancing when possible and that all classrooms be sanitized and disinfected after each class. Wednesday will remain a distant learning day. This plan would be subject to change if five percent of students and staff are absent due to influenza or COVID-19-like symptoms. The school will consult with Steele County Public Health on a possible change to the learning model.
Superintendent Elstad said, “I think it’s especially important that our seniors, who are putting in their last days of high school, be together during that time.”
Coffee and conversation with Supt. of schools
You are invited to join Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad for a virtual “coffee and conversation” this Friday morning, March 19 at 8:30. Bring any questions you have. RSVP by e-mailing shoffman@isd761.org by 4:00 this Wednesday for virtual meeting details.
Joke of the week
This next Wednesday is St. Patrick’s Day. Maggie Dixon sent me this Irish joke to share with you readers. A tipsy Irishman is driving through the city of Dublin on St. Paddy’s Day and his car is weaving violently all over the road. An Irish cop pulls him over. “So,” says the cop to the driver, “where have you been?” “I’ve been to the pub,” slurs the Irishman. “Well,” says the cop, “it looks like you’ve had quite a few.” “I did all right,” the Irishman says with a smile. “Did you know,” says the cop, standing straight and folding his arms, “that a few intersections back, your wife fell out of your car?” “Oh, thank heavens,” sighs the Irishman, “For a minute there I thought I had gone deaf!”
Finally, the Irish never hesitate to come to the aid of their fellow man…air passengers, in this case. Shortly after takeoff on an outbound evening Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Boston, the lead flight attendant nervously made the following painful announcement: “Ladies and gentlemen. I’m so very sorry, but it appears that there has been a terrible mix-up by our catering service. I don’t know how this has happened, but we have 103 passengers on board. Unfortunately, we received only 40 dinner meals. I truly apologize for this mistake and inconvenience.” When the muttering of the passengers had died down, she continued, “Anyone who is kind enough to give up their meal so that someone else can eat, will receive free and unlimited drinks for the duration of our ten-hour flight. Her next announcement came about two hours later: “If anyone is hungry, we still have 40 dinners available.”