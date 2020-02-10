RIVER FALLS — Local student Kaitlyn Forthun of Dodge Center graduated from the University of Wisconsin, River Falls with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Business following commencement in December.
Local student graduates from University of Wisconsin, River Falls
