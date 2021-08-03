The Livestock Hall of Fame will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 in the show arena at the Steele County Free Fair. Inducted and honored will be Glen Johnson and Deb McDermott-Johnson and Richard Steinberg.
Johnson and McDermott-Johnson founded "Cow Camp" for Steele County youth through a community education program. They have also served as members and supporters of the Steele County American Dairy Association and the Steele County Dairy Herd Improvement Association. They hosted June Dairy Month "Breakfast on the Farm" multiple times.
Deb McDermott-Johnson has also served as director of community education for Owatonna Public Schools, and as secretary for the Minnesota Brown Swiss Breeders Association, where she was instrumental in bringing the national convention to Steele County.
Richard Steinberg was a founding member of the Owatonna Rabbit Club. He served as president, vice president, secretary/treasurer and show superintendent. He was responsible for numerous state conventions and served as superintendent of the rabbit shows that were hosted in Owatonna.
Steinberg is currently a member of and has served as the president for the Rochester Area Rabbit Club.