Steele County residents are invited to a local recycling event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at The Retrofit Companies, Inc., 1010 Hoffman Dr., Owatonna. Residents can dispose of old light bulbs, batteries, electronics, appliances and more at the event.
Retrofit Companies to hold recycling event in Owatonna Sept. 18
- Julian Hast
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
