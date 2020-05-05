Steele County Public Health would like to extend a huge Thank you to our caring community for donating cloth masks to help protect our health care workers, essential business providers, and vulnerable populations.
Steele County received 190 masks from Blooming Prairie Fire Dept., 126 from Medford, and 831 from Owatonna during the MN State Mask Drive initiated by Governor Walz.
We are extremely grateful for all of those who have contributed to these efforts. Steele County Public Health continues to accept PPE, cloth masks, and other donations. Donations can be dropped off at the Steele County Public Health office Mon-Friday 8-5:00 located at 635 Florence Ave. Owatonna, MN
We encourage all people who can to wear a mask when out in public or interacting with others outside of your immediate families and continue to practice social distancing.
Andrea Marshall, Health Educator for Steele County Public Health