STEELE — Reminder that Wednesday, Dec. 6 is the last day to register to receive toys through the Steele County Toys for Tots Program.
Applications are available for download online on the Steele County Toys for Tots website at https://owatonna-mn.toysfortots.org/ however, parents/guardians must print, fill out and mail to Steele County Toys for Tots P.O. Box 199, Owatonna, MN 55060 or drop off at the Steele County Food Shelf & Clothesline or placed in the drop box at Minnesota Prairie County Alliance. Emailed applications will not be accepted.
In-person registration may be done at Trinity Lutheran Church, Dec. 16 from 4:30 — 8 p.m. and Dec. 17, 8:30 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Parents/Guardians will be contacted by mail about the date and time they will select toys for their children. Distribution will be held December 16-18, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church of Owatonna.
Hard copies of the 2019 Toys for Tots Applications are available at the following locations:
Blooming Prairie Public Library
Ellendale: Lerberg’s Foods and Ellendale Food Shelf
First National Bank of Hope
1st State Bank of Red Wing – Medford Location
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern MN
Churches in Steele County
Minnesota Prairie Alliance
Owatonna Public Library
Salvation Army
Steele County Food Shelf & Clothesline
Steele County Public Health
Steele County Employment Services
For more information about Steele County Toys for Tots visit their website http://owatonna-mn.toysfortots.org or check for updates on the Steele County Toys for Tots Facebook page.