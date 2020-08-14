Changes are upon us all over. Now more than ever it’s still important to keep smiling. There are over 20 muscles under the skin of your face that are used when you express sadness, anger, and happiness. Over time gravity naturally causes sagging and eventually people experience frown lines, crow’s feet, forehead wrinkles, drooping eye lids, bags under the eyes, and lines around the mouth. Muscles of the face can also be affected by medical conditions such as stroke, trigeminal neuralgia (Bell’s palsy), parotid salivary gland cancer, and some traumas of the face.
Did you know the muscles of the face also benefit from exercise? Physical Therapists have the knowledge and skills needed to help you determine the right exercises to improve facial muscle firing if you have a condition such as a stroke, or Bell’s Palsy. Facial paralysis can affect speech, swallowing, and every day function. Therapists can provide the correct resistance, and techniques to improve muscle performance of these affected muscles. They also provide strategies to improve overall muscle flexibility, relaxation of the body systems, and education on how to self-stimulate these muscles to improve the function of the nerve to return your smile.
Facial exercises performed 10 minutes each day can also create positive changes with noticeable affects to your complexion in a little over a month. Working these muscles will increase the blood circulation in these areas, allowing more oxygen to reach the cells of the skin. The result is a clearer, healthier complexion which has a better ability to absorb moisture. Another benefit is the production of collagen which reduces the appearance of wrinkles creating a more youthful look.
Whether you are looking for therapy for a medical condition or just want to improve your smile, contact your physical therapist