West Hills Social Commons update
West Hills Social Commons and Adult Leisure Pursuit programming continues to be on hold. Eric and Dani meet on a regular basis to discuss when we feel we can open again. We have also created a plan that will keep both our patrons and our staff safe. At this time we are unsure of what we will do about memberships. For future updates, follow us on Facebook West Hills Social Commons, visit the Parks and Recreation website http://ci.owatonna.mn.us/291/Cancellations-Closings or call the Parks and Recreation number: 444-4321.
Games at the Park
We will start offering games at Jaycee park on Mondays at 1 p.m. We will rotate between games such as Scattagories, Yahtzee or trivia. If you have a game that you want to play please let Dani know.
Bunco at the park
We will be starting Bunco on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Jaycee park. Please register by calling (507-774-7110) or Emailing (Danielle.bakken@ci.owatonna.mn.us). Please bring your own pen or pencil.
AARP Safe Driver Classes
Classes have been cancelled through the end of 2020. If you have signed up for a class and would like a refund please call 507-444-4280.