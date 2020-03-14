Although Gwen Gerhartz Jacobson never ran in high school, the 1976 OHS grad certainly has made up for lost time. Now, 61, Gwen has completed 71 marathons (the most in one year is 14); won the 2019 Minnesota Runner of the Year for W60-64; and tied for second in the United States and fourth in the world for the best women’s marathon times in the 60-64 age group. In her spare time during 2019, Gwen completed her 50-states marathon tour, and set a personal best in the marathon.
Now living in Rochester, Gwen through running has traveled the world. After a career of over 40 years at Federated Insurance she went back to work as a supplemental employee for Mayo Clinic as a Member Service Rep at the Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center, Mayo Clinic’s employee wellness center where she enjoys working with people and sharing her love for fitness. Ironically, Gwen never ran at Owatonna High School. In fact, she didn’t begin working out until she was 51 years old!
Gwen started seriously running in January, 2010, to train for a 5K race for a co-worker’s husband who was battling cancer. Her inspiration for her running motivation came after she met Dick Beardsley early in her running career. “He was very encouraging,” she said. “I was inspired not only by his running but by his recovery over addiction.” In her peak years, Gwen was running 45-50 miles weekly. Now she runs between 25-40 maximum per week. She tries to run at least 30 miles weekly.
Memories of past races
Gwen said in a publication called “Lifetime Running”, “Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth has been the site of some of my most memorable marathons. I had my worst marathon there in 2012 when I suffered a left femur stress fracture and finished in over five hours. I recovered and went back in 2013 and ran my first sub four-hour Boston qualifying race. Grandma’s Marathon, 2016, was my personal best of 3:28 until last September when I ran a 3.25 at the Clarence DeMar Marathon”.
Remembering the
Boston Marathon
Gwen said, “The 2014 Boston Marathon is also a race I will never forget. It was my first Boston Marathon the year after the tragic bombing. The support of the city was overwhelming and the thrill of crossing the finish line will stay with me forever”.
Obstacles
A runner’s life does not come without its obstacles and Gwen has experienced some obstacles along the way. “In June, 2012, during my second marathon, I experienced a left femur stress factor (caused by over training) that took me out for over seven weeks. Recovery was crutches with absolutely no exercise at all! Unfortunately, I experienced a left tibia fracture during an 8k race the following spring. Swimming and running in the pool helped me recover. In 2016 I was racing a marathon every month and also racing shorter races. This led to a high-grade TFL tear in my right hip during a marathon. The injury was treated with an autologous blood injection. With rest and a slow return to running, I was able to run a marathon two months after this injury. After this injury I concentrated on running only the marathon and half-marathon distance until this year when I cautiously added back in a few shorter races”.
What’s next?
The future plans for Gwen are best addressed as I share an e-mail I received recently from her. “Next up for me is my seventh Boston Marathon on April 20th, and the London Marathon, Abbott World Majors Age Group Championships on April 26. My goal is to complete the World Majors. I have Boston, Chicago and New York done. Running London in 2020 and the Berlin Marathon in September this year. The final World Major will be in Tokyo hopefully in February, 2021”.
Gwen still has family living in Steele County. A brother, Dave Gerhartz lives in Owatonna, and a sister-in-law, Pam Carty, lives in Medford. Her parents were Wilford and Sherry Gerhartz.
Gwen’s son, Cole, lives in Minneapolis, a son, Cody lives in Rochester, and daughter Caia lives in St. Louis Park.
From the public schools
Congratulations to the OHS boy’s-basketball team on winning the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association “Team Academic State Championship”. Our team’s academic accomplishment will be displayed periodically on the scoreboard of the Target Center throughout the entire course of the state basketball tournament.
Coffee and Conversation with school Superintendent Jeff Elstad will be held this Monday, March 16 and again on May 22 in the District Board Room from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Interested in coaching this spring? Kids First/OMC Athletics is looking for the following coaches: Track and Field: Season starts on March 30 and ends May 22. Practices are Monday-Friday from 3:00-5:00 p.m., Softball: Season starts March 30 and ends on May 21. Practices are Monday-Friday from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Visit the public school website for more information.
New owners at
Hubbell House
Yes, there are new owners at the Hubbell House in Mantorville. For the first time since 1946, the popular restaurant will not be owned by the Pappas family. Don Pappas has announced that the Pappas family has sold the restaurant to Rochester-based Powers Ventures which also owns the Canadian Honker, Rochester International Event Center and Mayowood Stone Barn.
In a bit of history, the Hubbell House began in 1854 when the structure was built to serve as a stagecoach stop between the Mississippi River and St. Peter. The current building was constructed in 1856.
In 1946, Don Pappas’ father, Paul, began operating the restaurant. Anyone who has viewed the menu can see the signatures of famous personalities who have dined there including entertainers Roy Rogers, Fred McMurray, Danny Kaye and athletes Kent Hrbek, Harmon Killebrew, and Mickey Mantle. President Dwight Eisenhower, and Lady Bird Johnson were political figures who were guests.
Pappas said that the Hubbell House was not a one person, but rather a family affair that included the employees and the customers. Pappas’ daughter, Alaina, will be continuing in a management role. No major changes in the restaurant operation is planned at this time.
Rugg will lead Master
Gardener program in
Steele County
Owatonna’s Lorrie Rugg (Brad) has taken over the Steele County Master Gardener program. She will be coordinating the program, taking over for Deb Arlt, who has served in that position for the past 20 years. Rugg, who has been involved herself with the program since the early 2000s, inherits a program of 19 green thumbs who are masters in the garden. Rugg said that the goal of the Master Gardener program is to provide research-based gardening information. This year plans are to offer at least five mini gardening sessions at the Owatonna Public Library later this year. The first session is scheduled for May 12 at 6:30 p.m.
Additional members are always needed, especially in August and September. For additional information, contact Rugg at 07-444-7687 or email brow298@umn.edu.
Deadline for Owatonna
Foundation scholarship
applications
April 10 is the deadline to submit applications for the traditional Owatonna Foundation scholarships. The Foundation has $15,000 available to assist students who will be attending non-four-year programs at technical/community colleges to prepare themselves for a vocational or technical career. The applicant must be a June 2020 graduate of Owatonna High School, Owatonna Alternative School, Eagle Academy, Owatonna Christian School, Choice Technical Academy or Pillsbury College Prep. The parent or guardian of applicant must be a Steele County resident. For applications visit the Foundation website at http:/www.owatonnafoundation.org/grants/scholarships, from Jill Holmes at 455-3059 or from the Foundation office on Park Square in Owatonna.
Memories of “Diffy”,
umpire for the ages
As we approach the softball season, the name Dave Diffendorfer comes to mind. Diffy umpired softball for 25 years before retiring in 1991. Early in his life, Dave found that calling the game was more enjoyable than playing it, although he played the game for ten years in Menomonie, WI and Rochester.
I had the chance to interview Diffy about his umpiring career. He remembered coming to Owatonna to work at Muckle Manufacturing in 1972. There was only one softball diamond at the fairgrounds and not too many lights.
His schedule as an umpire was a rigorous one. He told me, “I worked a lot of games out of town…places like Rochester, Austin and Hayfield. I umpired 12 games one day and eight the next.” His longest game was a semi-final that went 21 innings. “That was one of Mel Pfeifer’s girls’ fast pitch tournaments. The game got so long and it was so hot, that I had to stop the game to make sure everyone drank water. The championship game that day went 4 innings so I called 34 innings in two games. Pfeifer called me at the last minute to fill in for an ump that didn’t show up. I told my wife I’d be home in three hours…it was more like six! In fact, I remember that when I came home, I had to honk the car horn to have my kids come out and help me out of the car due to cramps in my legs.”
Hazards of the game
Diffy told me that umpiring has its hazards. “During the 25 years I was knocked out four times…twice in one game! It happened at a tournament in Ellendale. I was hit in the mask and was knocked woozy. I was literally hanging on the screen, trying to get my bearings. Pfeifer was umping with me and suggested that I take the bases. We switched and one of the first balls hit smacked me in the back of the head. I was out again!”
Diffy was never hit personally by a player. According to him, the fans were the worst to deal with, remember once in Hayfield when he had to clear the stands or call the game. It really became unruly.
Besides his umpiring, Diffendorfer managed Ed’s GMC girl’s slow pitch softball team. Following his retirement from umpiring he refereed high school and college volleyball. Diffy left his umpiring with satisfaction of a job well done. He told me, “One thing I pride myself in…I never made up a call. I always called them like I saw them and things always worked out for me.” That says a lot when one realizes there are an average of 300 calls per slow pitch game. In the career of Dave Diffendorfer, it adds up to many thousands. Diffy died in June of 2001.
Hill Murray goalie
has ties to Owatonna
Remington Keopple, who was the starting goal tender for the champion Hill Murray boy’s hockey team is the son of former OHS grads Aaron Keopple (’89) and Joy Knutson (93).
Star OHS goalie retires
I was having lunch in Byron last week when I ran into former OHS grad Brad Austin (Fred and Joyce) who told me he just retired after 42 years in the glass business, 32 with Apogee and 10 with Harmon Glass. Brad was one of my favorite goal tenders for the Owatonna High School hockey team.
Joke of the week
My wife and I were sitting at a table at her high school reunion, and she kept staring at a drunken man swigging his drink as he sat alone at a nearby table. I asked her, “Do you know him?” “Yes”, she sighed, “He’s my old boyfriend. I understand he took to drinking right after we split up those many years ago, and I hear he hasn’t been sober since.” “My God!” I said, “Who would think a person could go on celebrating that long?” That’s when the fight started.
A tip of the hat
to the Irish!
St. Paddy’s Day is this next Tuesday. So, here’s an extra to salute the Irish! Here’s a story that was sent to me years ago by my friend Charley Herrmann: The Irish never hesitate to come to the aid of their fellow man…air passengers, in this case. Shortly after take-off on an outbound evening Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Boston, the lead flight attendant nervously made the following painful announcement. “Ladies and gentlemen, I’m so very sorry, but it appears that there has been a terrible mix-up by our catering service. I don’t know how this has happened, but we have 103 passengers on board and received only 40 meals. I truly apologize for this mistake and inconvenience.” When the muttering of the passengers had died down, she continued, “Anyone who is kind enough to give up their meal so that someone else can eat will receive free and unlimited drinks for the duration of our 10-hour flight.” Her next announcement came two hours later: “Ladies and gentlemen. If anyone is hungry, we still have 40 dinners available.”