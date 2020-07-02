The Spindler Family of Owatonna has been named Steele County’s “2020 Farm Family of the Year” by University of Minnesota Extension. Families are selected as the Farm Family of the Year by their local county selection committee for demonstrating commitment to enhancing and supporting agriculture and agricultural production.
Eugene and Marian Spindler purchased their farm in April of 1955, were married in June and moved onto the farm in November all in that same year. Their family consisted of 6 children; 3 boys and 3 girls. Over the years, they raised dairy, dairy steers, swine, chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys and rabbits on the farm. As family members moved on, the farming operation changed.as each family member had an enterprise growing up and worked with each other as needed.
Currently, the farming operation is dairy and dairy beef. Eugene and Marian’s son, Dale, manages the farm with one full time hired man and part time help for milking and baling hay. They milk 44 cows in a tie stall barn, raising all the calves. They have heifers for replacement or possibly selling as spring heifers and finish out bull calves as steers. They produce corn, oats, and hay on their 160-acre farm with most of the crops going for animal feed.
Dale is responsible for most of the milking, caring for calves, and working the ground. He plants the crops, cuts hay, chops feed, and works to coordinate tasks with the hired man, Kyle, who serves as the mechanic, mixes TMR, watches over silos, breeds cows, and oversees the older young stock.
Eugene and Marian have retired but still reside on the farm. They both manage to stay plenty busy. Eugene’s chief interest is the raised garden and other gardens on the property. He works with canning pickles and helps with problem solving on machinery and crops. Marian is active in household and gardening tasks, cooking, cleaning and weeding the gardens.
The farm actively supports dairy production agriculture. Dale is an active member of the Steele County American Dairy Association Board. He oversees the malt stand for the board. This duty comes with many responsibilities including clean up in spring, inspections for electrical, coordinating set up and take down at events, seeing that any maintenance to the stand gets done, coordinating with managers to order product, and managing the stand itself, if needed.
The Spindlers will be recognized during a virtual, state-wide Farm Family of the Year recognition ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 1 p.m. “These farm families are a major driver of Minnesota's economy and the vitality of Minnesota's rural communities,” said Bev Durgan, Dean of the University of Minnesota Extension. “The University of Minnesota is proud to recognize these farm families for their contributions to agriculture and their communities.” 2020 honoree profiles and additional information about the recognition events will soon be posted on the University’s Farm Family website, http://mnfarmfamilies.cfans.umn.edu/.