Join Lead for Minnesota Fellows for an interactive virtual info session to learn more about what it means to be a Fellow and how to navigate the application process.
This session will feature stories of current LFMN Fellows & Host Supervisors and a Q&A with Kathleen Herding - Senior Program Manager & Anisha Zak - Director of Partnerships.
The info session will take place on Tuesday, December 7, from 4-5 p.m. on Zoom and Facebook Live.
Lead For Minnesota Fellows return to their hometown, region, or state to strengthen our public institutions, revitalize our local communities, and cultivate the next bench of transformational civic leaders. Candidates are creative and solution-oriented. They are collaborators, and strive to work with those who come from different backgrounds and hold different beliefs. Ultimately, the ideal LFMN Fellow is dedicated to tackling critical challenges in order to build a stronger community.