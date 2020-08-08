My good friend Dave “Ole” Olson of Owatonna was recently named the Minnesota DNR firearms safety instructor of the year by the Minnesota Volunteer Safety Instructors Association.. Ole has helped thousands of people earn firearms safety certification since 1966. He testified at the Legislature in favor of a law that required firearms safety certification before purchasing a hunting license in Minnesota. A presentation of a “Golden Boy” rifle was made recently by the DNR at the Owatonna Gun Club.
Chad Davis, a conservation officer stationed in Owatonna said, “Not only has Dave spent a lifetime helping people in the Owatonna area be safe around firearms, but his contribution to making hunting safer throughout the state can’t be overstated.”
Remembering the Inne Towne fire
Each time I pass the intersection of Oak and Vine I can still see the Owatonna Inne Towne Motel as it occupied the space where the Dollar General Store is now. It was in the early morning hours on December 22, 1969, when I received a call from my business partner Pink Allen, informing me that the motel was on fire. The fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage and took the life of one person. Jerry White, now a retired State Fire Marshal, told me, “It was my first fire investigation after I had been appointed State Fire Marshall. We finally determined that the fire must have started in the basement where the banquet room was located.”
One life was lost. Charles Mason of Eclipse, Virginia, was found in a room partially clad and apparently overcome by smoke.
How it happened
Night desk clerk Noreen Boucher was the first to notice smoke and called the fire department shortly before 3 a.m. that morning. Two policemen were first to arrive on the scene followed about ten minutes later by about thirty firefighters and Fire Chief Ed Slezak. During the 90-minute struggle to douse the blaze, they were joined by county law enforcement and Civil Defense personnel.
While they were climbing ladders and rescuing people in the motel, an explosion rocked the scene and engulfed firefighters in clouds of billowing smoke and shattered glass from motel windows. By the time the smoke was cleared, 13 of 14 guests were accounted for. Several were taken to the hospital for treatment. The motel was about 75 percent destroyed and motel officials placed losses at near one million dollars. The Inne Towne was built in 1961 by the Kahler Corporation.
Remembering the 60’s
I ran across a few tidbits about the beginning of the 1960’s in Owatonna. The census showed a gain of more than 3,000 residents in the last ten years bringing the population of the city to 13,409. Numbers were also vital in George Kummeth’s narrow election victory in a three-way race for Mayor. Business kept expanding with the arrival of a third bank (Owatonna State Bank). The bank transferred from Meriden and was owned by “Pop” Jones. The opening of Jerry’s Supper Club took place in 1960.
In 1961, two prominent business leaders passed away. They were Henry Hartle, chairman of the board of the Owatonna Canning Co. and Ed Viehman, prominent executive at Jostens. Jostens elected a new president by the name of Daniel J. Gainey who succeeded the late Irvin Rosa.
Three men were killed in a car-train collision at the Bridge Street crossing. These were the first fatalities in Owatonna in six years. One of the most progressive developments was the completion of the new $650,000 post office which is still in use today.
How are we doing with roundabouts?
There are now two roundabouts in Owatonna, one at 26th and North Cedar and one at Rose and Grove. The Owatonna Police Department reports that officers have observed some violations, mainly specific to motorists driving straight over the center island. Minnesota traffic laws prohibit driving straight over the center island. Vehicle shall be driven only to the right of such island. Motorists should yield to vehicles already in the roundabout and merge into the traffic flow when it is safe. Continue through the roundabout until you reach your exit. Do not stop or pass in a roundabout. If an emergency vehicle approaches, exit the roundabout immediately and then pull over. Do not stop in the roundabout. Give large trucks extra space in a roundabout. Large trucks may straddle both lanes while driving through a roundabout.
The police department has investigated five motor vehicle and one motor vehicle-deer accident on the 26th street roundabout and one motor vehicle accident at Rose and Grove roundabout.
City Public Works Director Kyle Skov tells me that there is one more roundabout planned for the city at 24th Ave. N.W. and Bridge Street (by the National Guard Armory).
LTO scholarship
Little Theatre of Owatonna has announced the recipient of the 2020 Sarah Foreman Post-Secondary Scholarship winner. Kyra Rahn, OHS graduate from Medford will receive a $1,000 scholarship in honor of Sarah Foreman, a long-time LTO leader, who died in February, 2006. Rahn will be a junior at the University of Minnesota studying Theatre Performance. Since Rahn’s theatre work at OHS, Paradise Community Theatre, and LTO, she has performed at the U of M, Nautilus Music Theatre, Guthrie Theatre and for Brooker Productions. She was featured as the lead player in U of M’s 2019 production of “Pippin”. She is a recipient of the Enza Alton Zeller Theatre Award and will serve as a student representative in the UMN Theatre Department. LTO plans to recognize Rahn and the 2020 Veta Alexander Scholarship recipient Riauna Bishop, of Blooming Prairie soon.
Owatonna Foundation grant application deadline
The Owatonna Foundation announces that its next grant application deadline is September 1, 2020. Since its inception in 1958, the Foundation has committed more than $12.1 million dollars in grants and scholarships to local organizations and students. Applications can be found on the Owatonna Foundation website at www.owatonnafoundation.org and mailed to P.O. box 462. For more information, call Laura Resler, Executive Director at 455-2995 or e-mail her at info@owatonnafoundation.org.
Fair news
Since the cancellation of this year’s fair, a thorough cleaning and painting has taken place in many areas of the fairgrounds. Many of these projects are those that there wouldn’t have taken place due to time availability of the fairgrounds ground crew. Some of the improvements that have taken place includes new steps at Mother’s Rest, new fencing installed next to Mother’s Rest, and a new flower box near the swine barn in recognition of LaVerne Klecker’s 50 years of agricultural service. The largest project on the grounds has taken place in the interior of the Beer Garden. Th entire interior has been painted in a light gray, new tin above the ticket window and the installation of several booths that were donated by Godfather’s Pizza.
The grounds crew is on duty every day on the fairgrounds. Most of the improvement projects have been done by this crew of talented young men including Scott Seykora, C.W. Wolfe, Brandon Guse, Walker Nelson, Luke Kubicek and Nate Smith.
Fair Fest
To give everyone a “taste” of the fair this year, the SCFF will present “Fair Fest” during the designated fair week. The event will be held Thursday through Sunday, August 20-23 on the fairgrounds. Some of your favorite fair food vendors will be located on the fairgrounds Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s a drive-in event, and unlike a similar event to be put on by the state fair, you won’t have to pay $20.00 to admit your car into the grounds. Here is the official listing of the foods that will be available: Dino’s Gyros, Evan’s Eatery, Godfather’s Pizza, Goette’s Pork Chop Sandwich, Grandma’s Cookies, Strawberries and Cream, Lopez Concessions, Minneapple Pie, Minnesnowll, Ole and Lena’s, Otte’s Kettle Corn, Pretzel Wiz, Schroder Concessions, Solem Concessions, Steele County ADA Malts, Tom Thumb Donuts and Fresh Fries.
There will not be picnic tables or restrooms available.
Ag Society donations needed
Memberships to the Steele County Ag Society for this year have been carried over from 2019, however to help in the fair’s shortage of funds, your help with a donation to the Ag Society would be appreciated. You can send donations to Box 650 in Owatonna.
Special memories
John Betlach, the diver
For possibly the only time in the history of the fair, an Owatonna High School graduate participated as professional talent in the grandstand program at the fair. It happened at the 1951 fair when Owatonna’s John Betlach, well known for his swimming talents, was one of the stars in the Sam Howard Aqua Follies, featured as one of the grandstand attractions. Here is John’s account of his brief career as a swimming star with the traveling show: “I was a lifeguard at Lake Kohlmeier that summer. After the beach closed for the season, we went to the fair to work with the grandstand stage crew. While working on the stage for the Sam Howard Aqua Follies, a show representative came up to me and said that a couple of members of the show had quit and they need a swimmer to be one of the comedy divers in the show. I was always ready for a new challenge, So I readily accepted.”
John was outfitted in flaming red flannels and his job was to dive from a tower into a small pool. “We were instructed to always land feet first. If we dove in head first it would have been disastrous.
The local audience loved him and following the show at our fair, he traveled to Manitowoc, Wis. and later to Milwaukee before returning to school at St. Thomas.
In an earlier interview, John fondly remembered his short stint as a professional entertainer. “The show featured a whole bunch of beautiful girls who were featured in synchronized swimming. What the audience didn’t know is that there was a fake floor in the bottom of the pool. The girls were actually walking on the bottom of the pool when they did their synchronization.” So, here’s to Dr. John Betlach’s brief stint as a professional entertainer with the Sam Howard Aqua Follies.
Remembering the Aurora diner
Dining at the fair has changed over the years. Today there is only one “sit down eatery” on the fairgrounds. That’s the Aurora Diner. Many look forward to get away from the traditional fair foods and eating the home cooked meals at the Aurora Diner. The Aurora Diner is operated by the Aurora Lutheran Church. The first year it appeared at the fair was 1965. For close to 30 years Betty Oeltjunbruns along with her husband, Lester, supervised the diner operation. Back in 2007 I interviewed Betty. “I can remember that Clarence Ahlborn, fair board member, asked Les if the Aurora Church would be interested in running a food stand. The church council approved and the church has been the sole sponsor since 1965.
The initial building, which still stands today, was built by Stockwell Construction, assisted by men of the church. Overseeing the construction were Ole Prestegaard, Art and Bud Lewison and Clint Erickson. Betty said, “The men would work in the fields during the day and then come to the fairgrounds to help at night.
After Betty and Les retired, Bob Thurnau took over the supervisory job. Later the supervision was put in the hands of a group rather than one person.
A percentage of the proceeds is given to nonprofit organizations in Owatonna. Other amounts are given to churches that provide manpower at the diner during the week. All of the food at the diner is prepared on site with exceptions of pies that are baked and frozen by the church members Edith Anderson’s potato salad has been prepared since day one.
Running the Aurora Diner means long hours. Over 80% of the church members put in time at the diner during the week. Shifts are spread out from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Other diners
There were many popular diners in the earlier days of the fair including the 4-H food stand on the east side of the fairgrounds. I can remember the K.C. Diner, which was another indoor sit-down diner located across from the Four Seasons Building. Duke Randall supervised and cooked for the K.C’s. Duke would always save the crispy sides of the turkey dressing pans for me to enjoy. The VFW Food Stand was located south of the current Four Seasons Building and was supervised by Mel Pfeifer. Bill Lance ran the A & W Diner which also had sit-down tables. It was located just east of Fair Square Park about where Tom Thumb Donuts is now located. The stand featured home cooked meals and A & W root beer. Later, Dick Erdman ran that diner. He later sold it to a gentleman from Faribault who ran it until it was torn down.
Radio a big attraction at 1922 SCFF
Something we all take for granted today was a big attraction during the 1922 SCFF. It was labeled as the “radio fair”. “No county fair could afford to pay what it would cost to put on a radio show such as will be put on at this year’s fair”, according to L.F Klima, fair board member.
There was a large tent in the center of the fairgrounds that housed a free radio school and show. There were lectures on building radio sets and fair patrons could go into the tent at any time, sit down and rest and “listen in” to anything that was being received.
Joke of the week
I came home from the golf course one day. The wife had left a note on the fridge. “IT’S NOT WORKING! I can’t take it anymore. Gone to stay with my mother.” I opened the fridge, the light came on and the beer was cold. What the hell is she talking about?
Finally, Wife: “Am I getting fat during quarantine?” Husband: “You weren’t really skinny in the first place.” Time of death: 11 p.m.