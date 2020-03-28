No one knows at this time whether or not fairs will take place this summer during the Corona Virus outbreak. The Steele County Free Fair is one of Minnesota’s last county fairs before the state fair so time is on our side. Scott Kozelka, fair manager told me, “We are proceeding as normal. I am contacting sponsors telling them that there has been no change planned in the upcoming fair season. Some of those fairs with early summer dates in late June and July are going to be facing some major decisions in the near future. So far, the Minnesota Federation of County Fairs has not published an advisory on summer fairs. Decisions are going to remain for the immediate future with the individual fair boards.
Dan Deml, president of the fair board told me, “It’s really too early to make any decisions at this time. I can’t say it hasn’t crossed the minds of the fair board saying ‘What if? but luckily our fair isn’t until August and a lot can change between now and then. If things continue to worsen over the summer and the carnival would not be traveling, or vendors would be staying home, then the story becomes critical. But for now, we are proceeding as normal.”
The Steele County Free Fair has weathered some trying times in past centuries. In 1874 the fair was reduced to one day because of a grasshopper invasion. There was no fair in 1943 due to WWII. In 1945 the war ended during fair week. In 1946 there was no Minnesota State Fair due to the polio outbreak, but contrary to what many people think, the Steele County Free Fair was never canceled or closed during the polio outbreak.
The fair office is closed to the general public but daily business is being conducted.
Fair dates this year are August 18-23. Let’s all hope that “Food, Fun and Friends a Plenty” happen in 2020.
Humanitarian aid donated by Owatonna Foundation
In response to the COVID-19 crisis, the Owatonna Foundation is making humanitarian aid donations to the Owatonna community. Typically, the Foundation issues grants for “capital” or “bricks and mortar” projects to local 501C3 non-profits. The mission of the Owatonna Foundation is “improving the quality of life for present and future generations by supporting Owatonna projects that focus on community, arts, recreation and education.” The donations are being made towards the COVID-19 crisis reflect “improving the quality of life for present and future generations”.
The Foundation has donated $10,000 to Community Pathways (formerly Steele County Food Shelf), for the purchase of food and $10,000 to SEMCAC for meals to shut-in seniors.
Foundation President Denny Meillier said, “As our community faces the struggles related to the COVID-19 situation, the Trustees felt that the Foundation should give humanitarian aid in the form of financial support to our community via these organizations. It is our hope that this show of support will help to ease some of the burdens that are facing so many of our neighbors and friends, and that other organizations will follow suit and offer their support as well.”
Black Forest donates masks
Black Forest of Owatonna has donated 300 N95 masks that they are not using to Allina and Mayo. Cybex donated 200 masks.
State champs!
The boys’ and girls’ high school basketball tournaments were canceled this year. So, I thought it would be a good time to relive 1989 when the Owatonna High School boys’ basketball team won the state championship and what an exciting time it was for all of us. The most accurate description of the final game was written by Tom Shea, then owner of the Photo News in Owatonna. Here’s his description of that exciting night:
The “sixth men”, Broich, Ebert, Armstrong and the estimated 7,000 rabid fans from Owatonna led the Indians to the 1989 State Basketball Championship Saturday night at the St. Paul Civic Center. The 45-43 overtime victory over Robbinsdale Armstrong was the team’s 24th straight win, giving the Indians a season mark of 24-1.
Owatonna, which trailed by 14 points midway through the third period, rallied behind the play of reserves Mike Ebert and Mike Broich. Kolander followed with a jumper with 57 seconds to play in regulation to tie the game 40-40. Neither team scored again and the game was sent into overtime.
Although OHS missed four one-and-one free throw opportunities in the extra stanza, the Indians scored key baskets by senior captain Matt Holland and sophomore guard Mark Randall to capture Owatonna’s first-ever state basketball championship.
The Indians’ patient offense was put to the test early by the up-tempo Falcons. OHS was able to work the ball inside, but was unable to convert, in large part due to the presence of 7-foot Armstrong Center Grant Johnson. The other Johnson (Jason) was giving the Indians fits at the other end as he scored ten first quarter points.
Second quarter
The second quarter almost proved to be disastrous for Owatonna as the Falcons outscored them 12-4. The Indians were completely shut-out in the last five and a half minutes. Armstrong’s Matt Nigon’s jumper at the baseline with 1:31 to play and a 38-38 tie. The two teams traded baskets to end regulation play in a 40-40 deadlock.
Overtime
The three-minute overtime was dominated by ragged play at both ends. Armstrong took the early overtime lead with a free throw by Grant Johnson. Holland quickly followed with a strong inside basket to give the Indians their first lead, 42-41 since the game’s opening basket. Armstrong then opened the door for the Indians with several turnovers, but Owatonna was unable to cash in on its free throw opportunities.
With 22 seconds remaining, and the Indians trailing by one, Randall saw a two-on-one advantage and took the ball to the basket. What he found underneath were the long arms of Armstrong’s seven-foot center. Randall was somehow able to get his scoop shot around Johnson and into the basket for a 44-43 lead. After a Randall free throw, Armstrong had one last shot with four seconds to go. Jason Johnsen was able to get off a three-point shot, which if good, would have won the championship for Armstrong. The desperation shot hit the back of the rim, sealing the Owatonna victory.
The entry of the “sixth men”
Owatonna was down by 11 at the end of the first half. The second half was when the “other” Owatonna reserves came into play. Just before the teams re-appeared to start the third quarter, the Indians’ cheerleaders and the Pep Band rallied to get the record-breaking Owatonna crowd into the game. When the Indians took to the floor, the Civic Center was rocking! One would have thought the Indians were ahead by 11, not down.
After trading early second-half baskets the Owatonna’s “sixth men” came in and gave the Indians the spark needed to overcome the 13-point deficit. With 6:42 to play in the third, Broich checked in. When the dust had settled, the junior forward had scored six points, grabbed five rebounds, recorded an assist and one steal. Ebert appeared in the middle of the third quarter. He was able to get the Indians back into their half-court offense, as well as score two critical jumpers to start the OHS comeback. Before their run stopped, the Indians scored ten unanswered points to pull within four early in the final quarter. Junior center Chad Kolander scored seven of his game high 13 points in the fourth quarter, including a length-of-the-court drive to the basket to break the Armstrong press.
Radio coverage
KRFO radio coverage of that final championship game was provided by Dale Timm and Jerry Peterson. What a treat it was to hear these accomplished basketball announcers describe the game. They had been with the team throughout the season.
The homecoming
Led into town by a state patrol car, and followed by hundreds of fans, the victorious Owatonna Indians returned home. The welcome home celebration held in the high school gym brought about deafening roars from the crowd for the players, coaches and the fans themselves for winning the Sportsmanship Award.
The crowd went wild when Assistant Principal and Athletic Director, Jim Herzog called upon the crowd to recognize Coach Len Olson. Herzog said, “I’m going to mention a word that is critical to winning a championship, instilled by Len Olson. That word is “discipline”. The big nine coach of the year instilled that heavy-duty discipline.” Herzog was quick to point out the caliber of these ball players. Herzog went on, “One item of great importance…our basketball team has a 3.3 grade-point average…a B+ average.
Ted Ringhofer, Chamber of Commerce President and an OHS grad said, “We may be out-state but we’re not out-of-the-state. People were watching Owatonna, the fans, the players and the town…watching their behavior and their performance. I couldn’t be prouder!” At this point, Ringhofer called Coach Len Olson to the podium and presented him with a first Wheaties box with the Owatonna Indians State Champions on it.
Finally, it was coach Len Olson’s turn. “I want to thank faculty for putting up with us for the last few weeks and letting these guys concentrate on basketball. He said Owatonna has a priority list in basketball. “Basketball is not number one, the family is number one. Religion is number two. Academics is number three. A 3.27 grade point average by this team proves that they do study. Number four is good old basketball and they’ve kept it in perspective all year long.”
Team members
Members of that championship team included Johnson, Kolander, Ebert, Armstrong, Matt Holland, Dan Olson, Mark Randall, Jason Westra, Kyle Paulson, Mike Tacheny, Corey Ihrke, Mike Iserman, Mike Nill, Mike Broich, Charley Hackerson, and managers Gregg Feuerstein and Scott Springman.
Incidentally, Jim Herzog told me that Mark Randall played in three state tournaments in a row as a sophomore, junior and senior.
A hockey note
As long as we’re in the sports arena, I can share with you a note sent to me by Mike McEnaney. The note was in reference to the 1981 post-season run by the OHS boy’s hockey team. When I wrote about the overtime game in which Owatonna beat John Marshall and earned their way to the Met Sports Center, Mike pointed out that the Indians actually played TWO games at the Met Sports Center. In the first game, Owatonna beat Rochester Mayo in double overtime following Kevin Schleif’s game-winning wraparound goal. That win put us into the finals against Apple Valley which ended with a tough 3-1 loss. Coach Otto was notably upset with the fact that Apple Valley had recruited two Canadians to come down and play on their team. Shortly after they beat Owatonna in the finals, and went to the state tournament, the two Canadians left and returned home to Canada.
Public schools Teacher of Year candidates
Here are the candidates for the Owatonna Public Schools “Teacher of the Year”: Heather Bae (Middle School EL teacher), Emily Leckner (Middle School science teacher), Steve Benson (OHS math teacher), Lauren Gendon (OHS Language Arts Teacher), and Jessica Wagner (OHS language arts teacher). The winner will be named in May.
Elks hire new general manager
The Elks Lodge has announced that a new manager has been hired. She is Dawn Maruska who brings vast management experience to the club. She replaces Elizabeth Kasper who stepped down from that position. The Elks are now selecting a new gambling manager.
Joke of the week
An 80-year-old man went to the doctor for a checkup and the doc. was amazed at what good shape the guy was in. “To what do you attribute your good health?” The old timer said, “I’m a turkey hunter. That’s why I’m in such good shape. I’m up well before daylight and out chasing turkeys up and down the mountains.” The doctor says, “Well, I’m sure that helps, but there’s got to be more to it. How old was your father when he died?” The old timer said, “Who said my dad’s dead?” The doc. said, “You mean you’re 80-years-old and your dad’s still alive? How old is he?” “He’s just turned 100. In fact, he hunted turkey with me this morning, and that’s why he’s still alive. He’s a turkey hunter.” The doc. said, “Well, that’s great, but I’m sure there’s more to it. How about your dad’s dad? How old was he when he died?” The old timer said, “Who said my grandpa’s dead?” The doc. said, “You mean you’re 80-years-old and your grandfather’s still living? How old is he?” The old timer said, “He’s 118 years old.” Frustrated and bemused, the doc. said, “I guess he went turkey hunting this morning too.” The old timer said, “No, Grandpa couldn’t go this morning because he got married.” The doctor asked in amazement, “Got married! Why would a 118-year-old guy want to get married?” To which the old timer said, “He had to.”