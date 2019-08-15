OWATONNA — The Steele County Highway Department office in the County Annex at 635 Florence Avenue, Owatonna will be closing at noon on Friday, August 16, 2019 to relocate to the new Public Works Facility at 3000 Hoffman Drive NW, Owatonna. The Highway Department Office will re-open at 7:30 am Monday, August 19, 2019 at the new location.
Steele County Highway Department office moving; office closed Friday afternoon
