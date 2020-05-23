<&firstgraph>Did you know that drowning is the leading cause of preventable death in children ages 1-4? Did you know that it can happen in as little as 30 seconds? Did you know that it is a silent death? No kicking, crying, splashing? Did you know children can drown in less than 2 inches of water? We understand these stats and facts can be very alarming and that is why Owatonna Parks and Recreation is a proud supporter of the American Red Cross and utilizes their programs in our Aquatics Facilities as well as our swimming lesson programs. In honor of May being National Water Safety Month the American Red Cross has provided communities with many ways to enhance their knowledge of water safety.
<&firstgraph>One way they are educating communities is through the use of a free online course called “Water Safety for Parents and Caregivers”. The Water Safety for Parents and Caregivers Online Course focuses on developing an awareness of the risks of drowning and how to minimize those risks, especially for young children. This online course teaches parents and caregivers about the concepts of the circle of drowning prevention, water competency and the chain of drowning survival. It also provides guidance for applying water safety to common environments and situations where children are most at risk for drowning. If you’re interested in learning Water Safety tips to help keep you and your children safe this summer, register at https://www.redcross.org/take-a-class
Another program the American Red Cross and Owatonna Park and Rec is utilizing to educate the community is Longfellow’s Whale Tales, this is a self-guided program that focuses on teaching 8 water safety concepts for children in grades K-2 and 3-6. Beginning May 24 River Springs Water Park will be posting a Water Safety Video along with a safety poster on their Facebook page for you to watch and talk about with your children. The water safety topics begin covered are:<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>• Swim as a Pair Near a Lifeguard’s Chair
<&firstgraph>• Look Before You Leap
<&firstgraph>• Think So You Don’t Sink
<&firstgraph>• Reach or Throw, Don’t Go
<&firstgraph>• Don’t Just Pack It, Wear Your Jacket
<&firstgraph>• Too Much Sun Is No Fun
<&firstgraph>• In Your House and in Your Yard, Watch for Water Be on Guard
<&firstgraph>• Wave, Tide or Ride, Follow the Guide
Parks and Rec Tid Bits
Owatonna Fish Tales<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>Now through May 31 snap a picture of you and your catch at Lake Kohlmier and Lake Chase for a chance to win one of four $10 Cabela’s gift cards!
<&firstgraph>Submit your photos to Maryjo.knudson@ci.owatonna.mn.us
Brooktree Golf Course<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>Brooktree Golf Course is open and accepting Tee Times online or over the phone at 507-774-7123.
Stronger Together 50K Virtual Competition<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>Help JUMPSTART Owatonna, get fit and earn a commemorative medal!
<&firstgraph>• Any age and location can compete. (If you don’t live in Owatonna, don’t worry, we will ship your medal). A $5 shipping fee is required if you’d like your medal shipped.
• You can do any workout or activity you want at your own pace.<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>• Sign up on the Park & Rec website (under Events on Max Solutions) and to receive your commemorative medal between May 13th and May 31st. Once you sign up, you can begin logging your activity.
<&firstgraph>• $15 per person.
<&firstgraph>• Track your mileage/minutes of activity from the time you sign up through June 30.
<&firstgraph>• Submit your log to oacct@owatonna.org by July 10.
<&firstgraph>• Earn a STRONGER TOGETHER Medal.
Who does this benefit? Proceeds from this competition will go to Jumpstart Owatonna. Your donation will help stabilize Owatonna’s small business owners facing significant financial challenges and help bridge the gap for small local business facing economic hardship as a result of this pandemic.