Minnesotans have a new tool for learning about crime activity in our state. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) recently launched the Minnesota Crime Data Explorer— a tool that allows users to query, filter and sort crime data; view trends in charts and graphs; export graphics and spreadsheets; and more.
The Minnesota Crime Data Explorer is being launched in phases. It currently includes data on firearm discharges, officer use-of-force, and agency participation in crime reporting by type. Additional data will be added in the months ahead.
• Pursuits
• Bias crimes
• Human trafficking
• Offense information
• Arrest information
• Drug offense details
• Domestic violence
• Law enforcement killed/assaulted in the line of duty
• Cargo theft
• Missing person information
• Crime data separated by Minnesota judicial district
The system contains data going back to the beginning of 2021 except for use-of-force data, which goes back to 2020. Prior years’ data is available in existing annual uniform crime reports published on the BCA website.
Data in the Minnesota Crime Data Explorer will be published quarterly on the last Mondays of January, April, July, and October. Any changes to published data are updated on a daily basis.
“The Minnesota Crime Data Explorer makes crime information available in more dynamic ways than ever before,” BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said. “Quarterly and daily updates are also a dramatic improvement over annual reports that Minnesota has used since the Uniform Crime Reporting program began in Minnesota in 1935.”
The Minnesota Crime Data Explorer is available on the BCA website.