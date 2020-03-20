MINNEAPOLIS — Working in concert with the Minnesota Department of Health and other health care providers in Minnesota and Wisconsin, Allina Health is making adjustments to their coronavirus (COVID-19) testing procedures to conserve resources for the most critically ill patients and for the safety of their staff.
This means that effective immediately, no outpatient testing for COVID-19 will be performed in Allina Health clinics, Urgent Cares, Everyday Clinics and Emergency Departments. Patients who require hospitalization may still be tested. In addition to the most critically ill, health care providers will continue to have access to testing, if needed.
Those who believe they need urgent clinical assessment for COVID-19 should continue to isolate themselves at home and complete a free online COVID-19 screening interview. It’s available 24/7 and takes about 15 minutes to complete. An Allina Health Everyday Online provider will review the information and email the patient with next steps.
Allina Health is taking other steps to conserve resources and protect staff. Those steps include:
• Implementing further visitor restrictions across Allina Health. Beginning Wednesday, March 18, Allina Health will restrict all visitors across their system, with compassionate exemptions available.
• Cancelling classes and events;
• Suspending all non-essential/non-urgent visits in clinics until further notice. Some visits may be converted to a virtual visit when appropriate;
• Going to an urgency ranking system in all of their hospitals for elective surgeries and procedural areas.
Beginning today surgical and procedural leaders and surgeons are making decisions about which currently scheduled and future elective surgery cases will proceed and which cases will be canceled and rescheduled for a later time. It does NOT mean that all surgeries are being canceled. Impacted patients will be contacted about their specific situation. The surgical and various procedure area changes will affect all facilities across Allina Health.
Allina Health remains focused on all aspects of the response in the communities they serve and are making changes as the situation continues to rapidly evolve. Their priority remains keeping staff and patients safe. While they understand that these changes may be challenging to the public, they are taking all necessary steps to ensure that they can protect their staff and safely provide care for all those who need it. Flattening the curve by practicing good hygiene and social distancing, including staying home as much as possible remains the best response to preserve resources for those who need it the most. Staff and patients will be updated as information becomes available.