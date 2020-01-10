MADISON — The following local students have been named to the Spring semester dean’s list for the 2018-2019 academic year at the University of Wisconsin, Madison:
Morgan Cammock (Honors list) of Medford.
Whitney Cummins (Dean’s list), Larissa Hacker (High Honors list), and Jacob Mundale (Dean’s Honors list) of Owatonna.
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.
Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.
Most call the honor “dean’s list”, but some grant the “Dean’s Honor List” and “Dean’s High Honor List.”