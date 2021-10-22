Cedar Valley Services invites the community to attend the groundbreaking of their new SMART Facility, which will be constructed in Owatonna. The event will take place on November 3rd at 140 3rd Avenue NW in Owatonna at 1 p.m.
Cedar Valley Services owns and operates SMART public transportation. SMART offers public transportation in Steele, Waseca, Freeborn and Mower counties, and the service has grown significantly the past few years, therefore needing more space for staff and buses.
The new facility will house SMART’s Transportation Department for Steele County. At this location, SMART buses will be parked and stored, and will operate as the hub for our Steele county staffing needs. The building will include space for training, meetings, bus washing station, locker rooms for drivers and several offices.
“We are excited to build a new facility in Owatonna. The location will assist our program with the day to day operations of public transportation. We have several partners that are helping this project proceed, I appreciate the community support of SMART”, stated Garry Hart, Director at Cedar Valley Services.
Cedar Valley Services received a grant from MnDOT to provide funding for the SMART Transportation Department. After a detailed RFP process, CVS selected A.B. Systems as the contractor. The project award is $2.6 million dollars and includes MnDOT providing 80% of the funding, with the remaining 20% coming from the SMART reserve fund.
A.B. Systems will work with several local vendors that include; L.S. Engineers, Widseth, IMEG, Johnson Heating, Marti Electric, Olympic Fire and Protection, James Brothers and a few others.
The SMART mission statement is to provide safe, reliable, accessible and courteous public transportation services in response to the needs of our community.
Cedar Valley Services, a nonprofit that has provided community assistance for over 55 years, offers services in southern Minnesota with vocational training for individuals with disabilities, residential service and public transportation service throughout Steele, Freeborn, Mower, and Waseca counties. CVS/SMART has provided public transportation for 18 years, currently has 34 buses, and employs over 50 dedicated staff.
For more information, contact Garry Hart at 377-2893 or email: ghart@cedarvalleyservices.org