Kiwanis Club exceeds local fundraising goal for International’s Eliminate Project

OWATONNA — With the concluding 2019 fiscal year, the Kiwanis Club of Owatonna has been recognized by Kiwanis International for surpassing its fundraising contribution to the Eliminate Project, an international effort to eliminate maternal and neonatal tetanus infections that kill thousands of children and their mothers in multiple underdeveloped countries.
Since the project’s inception in 2010, Kiwanis Clubs across the globe have raised more than $110 million and eliminated the disease in 47 countries, the raised funds administered in each country by UNICEF. The Kiwanis Club of Owatonna was honored as a model club, one of only 4 of the 37 clubs in Minnesota’s Division 6 that matched or exceeded the International goal of $750 per member. The club, which meets at SpareTime Entertainment noon Wednesdays, contributed $10,093 to the project or more than $917 per member. The funds were raised over the years through three principal fundraising efforts including peanut sales, flower sales and waffle breakfasts. Funds from these projects also underwrite books for kids’ Read Around the World campaign, local non-profit organizations, such as Crisis Resource Center, Food Shelf, Clothesline, Boy and Girl Scouts, Public Health Nursing, Art Center and Park & Rec scholarships as well as scholarships for high school seniors.
While the Eliminate Project is still ongoing, since maternal and neonatal tetanus continues as a deadly disease still in 12 additional countries, Kiwanis International continues to contribute to its elimination.
Outgoing president Dean Kirchner and treasurer Jerry Ganfield accepted recognition as an Eliminate Project Model Club at the end of the year.
Kiwanis Club welcomes men and women into its membership who particularly wish to focus on needs of young children and youth. Current officers are Gege Abraham, president; Twylah Ottman, vice president; Cindy Barta, secretary and Jerry Ganfield, treasurer.