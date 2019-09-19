FARIBAULT — On Wednesday, Sept. 11, State Senator John Jasinski (R-Faribault) was honored with an award for conservative achievement from the American Conservative Union Foundation (ACUF). Sen. Jasinski won the award for his voting record and his commitment to conservative principles like limited government, low taxes, and spending restraint.
“People think government is broken and overly-partisan, but I am trying to prove that you can abide by conservative principles like limited government, low taxes, and maximum personal freedom and still have great relationships with everyone,” said Sen. Jasinski. “Relationships are the key to getting things done, but you still have to stay true to yourself.”
ACUF announced the awards in conjunction with the release of its review of the 2019 Minnesota legislative session. ACUF’s Ratings of the States are designed to reflect how elected officials view the role of government while illustrating the differences between chambers of the legislature and revealing lawmakers’ positions on a wide variety of issues that directly affect Minnesotans. ACUF arrived at their rankings by evaluating votes on subjects such as the sick tax, expanding Obamacare, income tax increases, payroll tax increases, global warming, and more.