New newsletter format
Starting in October you may see that our newsletter looks a little different. We are going to start going through a publishing company called LPI, which is based out of Wisconsin. All of the great newsletter information will stay the same there will just be a different format. If you or anyone else you may know is interested in advertising through our newsletter please call the West Hills Social Commons at 507-444-4280 for more information. If you are interested in receiving a newsletter and not a current member we always have extra at West Hills Social Commons or they are also available online at http://ci.owatonna.mn.us/329/Newsletter. Please call Social commons with any questions.
West Hills Social Commons Room rental
Looking for a room to host your next party? Room rental forms are now available online. If you are looking for a room please go to http://ci.owatonna.mn.us/332/Room-Rentals and fill out the form and a staff member will be in contact with you
NFL pick’em
It is officially football season! Pick the winner of each NFL game each week. Weekly points will be recorded and totaled at the end of the regular season. Participate for a chance to win a West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center or Adult Leisure Pursuits membership! You can either submit your picks online by going to http://ci.owatonna.mn.us/686/Special-Events or by picking up a form at West Hills Social Commons of West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center.
Special Rec
The Special Rec is a program for children ages 4-10 with developmental and physical disabilities. The program will focus on hands on activities that allow the children to explore the world around them, learn valuable social skills, and most importantly, have fun! Activities will range from arts and crafts and science experiments to nature hikes and soccer games. Special Rec will meet every Wednesday from 5–6 p.m. If you are interested in registering a child for Special Rec, contact Dani Bakken at 507-774-7110.
TR Newsletter
Our next Therapeutic Recreation newsletter has gone out. If you did not receive one and interested in seeing what programs that Therapeutic Recreation program has to offer for the rest of the year, please stop into the West Hills Social Commons or it is online at http://ci.owatonna.mn.us/Archive.aspx?AMID=50. Please remember that payment is due at the time of registration.
Fall Bowling
Fall bowling started this past Monday. We maxed out our capacity this season with 40 people. Bowling is a popular TR event. Our next bowling season will begin on January 6, registration deadline is January 3. If interested in signing up please call Dani Bakken at 507-774-7110.
New Tennis Pro at West Hills Tennis & Fitness Center
The City of Owatonna along with the Owatonna Tennis Association is excited to announce the hiring of a new Tennis Pro at the West Hills Tennis Center. Colan Surratt officially started on Sept. 3 and is already conducting lessons at West Hills. Colan was recently a Tennis Pro at Lifetime Fitness in Lakeville, Minnesota. He is originally from Blue Earth and played on the Augustana University tennis team and also worked at other tennis facilities. Colan brings a new, fresh look to the position. Colan will be running many aspects of the West Hills Tennis facility. He is available for private or group lessons. He will also be conducting leagues, adult classes and tournaments. Colan is a certified racquet stringer – he can help immediately with stringing, gripping and other racquet needs. Feel free to stop in and say hi when you can or you can connect with Colan with questions at Colan.Surratt@ci.owatonna.mn.us or by calling 507-774-7103.
Mark your calendar for an upcoming tennis event: The Owatonna Tennis Association will be hosting a ‘Meet the Pro’ Social on Oct. 6. More details to come soon.