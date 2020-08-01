Summer isn’t over yet! Take advantage of your last few weeks of summer with outdoor opportunities provided by the Owatonna Parks and Recreation.
River Springs Water Park
River Springs has been open since mid-June, offering many of the same programming options as in past years with a few modifications to keep everyone safe during this uncertain time. Now through Aug. 16 we will continue to offer Tiny Tot swim sessions, Open Swim sessions, lap swim and lazy river water walking sessions and water aerobics classes. From Aug. 17- 21 our schedule will be reduced to only offering the morning Lap Swim, Water Walking and Water Aerobics programming options. There will also be a lifeguard training class taking place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. during this week. See below for the remainder of this season’s schedule. We recommend and encourage online or over the phone registration since we do have limited number of spaces available for all open swim or program times. As part of our covid-19 protocols, we have closed the lily pad walk, rock wall and tube slide, as well as the lazy river for its normal open swim use. However, we do have the body slide, zero depth play features and turtle slide open.
Aug. 1–16
• Lap Swim/Water Walking (1/2 hour sessions) on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-noon and Monday – Friday from 6-10 a.m. and 7-8 p.m.
•Water Aerobics on Monday – Friday mornings from 10-10:50 a.m. and 11-11:50 a.m. and Monday – Thursday evenings from 5:30-6:20 p.m.
• Tiny Tots on Monday – Sunday from 11 a.m.-noon.
4. Open Swim on Monday – Sunday from noon-2 p.m., 2:30-4:30 p.m., and 5-7 p.m.
Aug. 17–21
• Lap Swim/Water Walking (1/2 hour sessions) on Monday – Friday from 6–10 a.m.
• Water Aerobics on Monday – Friday mornings from 10-10:50 a.m. and 11-11:50 a.m.
• Lifeguard Training class on Monday – Friday from 10-3 p.m.
Additional Waterpark Details
• Social Distancing Guidelines and Procedures are followed.
• A mask is required while in the facility lobby, to go into the restrooms/locker room areas, and on the deck when social distancing is not an option. No masks are allowed into the pool.
• Concessions are not being sold this season, but guests are allowed to bring their own snacks.
• No deck chairs are being provided. Please bring your own chairs.
Lifeguard Training Class at River Springs (Aug. 17-21)
Registration for the August Lifeguard class is now available. Register online or by calling the Owatonna Parks and Recreation office. Classes will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at River Springs Water Park Aug. 17-21. Cost is $185.
Pre-requisites include:
• Swim 300 yards continuously performing front crawl and breaststroke
• Swim 20 yards, pick up 10-pound brick from 10 feet of water and return it back 20 yards using only a kick, holding the brick with 2 hands on the chest.
• Must be 15 at the time class ends.
• You must attend all classes to pass.
• No refund will be issued if you do not pass.
Get your American Red Cross Lifeguard training fees reimbursed! By working as a Lifeguard for the City of Owatonna Parks and Recreation, you will get reimbursed $150 of your training fees. Contact us for more information.
Lake Kohlmier
Lake Kohlmier is still open! Currently the hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 1-7 p.m. and Saturday and Sundays from noon-7 p.m. Starting the week of Aug. 17-30, the beach house will only be open on Saturdays and Sundays from noon-7 p.m. The last day the beach house will be open for rentals is Aug. 30. Equipment rental is $6 per hour. Available equipment includes Single kayak, Double kayak, Canoe, Paddleboard, Tandem bike, Tag-a-long bike, Pedigo bike.
West Hills Social Commons
The West Hills Social Commons is still closed until further notice. No Adult Leisure Pursuit programming is currently occurring at the facility. We are regularly monitoring the covid-19 situation and have been developing a plan to open safely when that time comes. During this facility closure time, since we do have the warm summer weather, some outdoor programs are being offered in a park pavilion (outdoor program examples: Bingo, Bunco and Book Club). Email Dani Bakken at Danielle.bakken@ci.owatonna.mn.us for more information.
Adult Leagues — Registration Open
We are now taking registrations for Adult Bean Bag League, Fall Kickball and Softball. For more information and to sign up please visit the Park & Rec website.