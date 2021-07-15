Litomysl will hold its 49th annual summer festival on Sunday, July 25 at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church of Litomysl, 9946 SE 24th Ave., Owatonna.
The 150 families of the parish host the event, which is one of the largest summer parish festivals held in Minnesota each year. This festival draws several thousand people to one small spot in Steele County for fundraising, music, food, games and perhaps most importantly, fellowship. There will also be Czech traditions, from pastries to polka music, combining Mass and wagon rides, in Litomysl, south of Owatonna.
For more information about Litomysl's summer festival, visit bit.ly/2U0QvXA.