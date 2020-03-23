ROCHESTER — The Board of Directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) recently awarded grants to 26 applicants representing six counties for a total of $91,150 in funding. This includes nine Emerging Artist grants for $22,215, nine Advancing Artist grants for $44,750, two School Residency grants for $5,085, one Arts Management Training Grant for $600, and five General Operating Support grants for $18,500.
SEMAC is the State Arts Board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota State Legislature. The SEMAC region includes the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona.
For information about the grant application process, eligibility, or grant writing assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Dr NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found on our Web site at www.semac.org.
Grants were awarded to each of these individuals and organizations, listed by county:
Dodge County
Mantorville Art Guild received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Facilities and Maintenance.
Fillmore County
Eunie Biel received a $2,500 Emerging Artist grant for Returning to Art.
Drue Fergison received a $2,500 Emerging Artist grant for Hardanger Fiddle Tunes from Sogn Norway.
Paul LeDuc received a $2,500 Emerging Artist grant for Wildlife in SE MN.
Lane Powell received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for Hillside Echoes — For Concert Band.
Fillmore Central Schools received a $3,000 School Residency grant for Big Band Bash at Fillmore Central High.
Goodhue County
Jennifer Jesseph received a $2,500 Emerging Artist grant for Who Is She?.
Red Cottage Montessori School received a $2,085 School Residency grant for Montessori and Music in Early Childhood.
Zumbrota Area Arts Council received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Administrative Expenses.
Zumbrota Community Band received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Administrative Expenses.
Olmsted County
Michael Anderson received a $2,405 Emerging Artist grant for “Between Our Worlds” Exhibition.
Hanna Bartels received a $2,310 Emerging Artist grant for Carrier: A Novel.
Cassandra Buck received a $4,750 Advancing Artist grant for Reclamation.
Kevin Dobbe received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for New Media Technology Design for Dance Ensemble.
David Friddle received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for Sing Romantic Music Romantically.
Ben Gateno received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for 1920’s Guitar Music at 1920’s Architecture.
Katie Hawley received a $2,500 Emerging Artist grant for Tick Tick Boom.
Sarah Hill received a $2,500 Emerging Artist grant for Exploration of Sculptural Painting.
Children’s Dance Theatre received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.
Southeast Minnesota Suzuki Association received a $2,500 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.
Wabasha County
Janice Jurgenson received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for Janice Jurgenson Composition Recital.
Winona County
Emilio DeGrazia received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for “What Trees Know” (Poetry Collection and tour).
David Herwaldt received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for Photographs of Blues Musicians.
Ken McCullough received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for If Blue Herons Could Speak.
Jeff Truax received a $2,500 Emerging Artist grant for The Carbon Neutrality Balance.
Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts received a $600 Arts Management Training grant to attend Arts Administration Symposium by the American Alliance for Theatre Education.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund.